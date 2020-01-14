Egyptian-American citizen dies after six years in Egyptian custody | News

%MINIFYHTMLef13930f18067044e37823c9e123e5999% %MINIFYHTMLef13930f18067044e37823c9e123e59910%

Egyptian-American Moustafa Kassem died after more than six years in custody in Egypt, according to authorities.

The Egyptian attorney general said in a statement that the dual citizenship holder died in a Cairo hospital on Monday, a day after being transferred there from prison. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.

According to Kassem's daughter, Dima, her health deteriorated after launching a hunger strike inside the prison to protest against her arrest during a 2013 offensive by security forces against supporters of former President Mohamed Morsi after the army overthrew it. Kassem had long insisted that he was falsely accused and had no ties to any opposition group.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Dima alleged that his father had suffered a case of intentional medical negligence, which led to his death. He also said that Kassem was jailed for the first time for a period of five years. Without being formally accused.

Kassem had reportedly been on a hunger strike with only liquids since he was convicted in September 2018 and four days ago he stopped drinking liquids.

The United States confirmed his death and said he would continue to raise concerns about the human rights record of Egypt, which human rights groups have repeatedly criticized for the government's treatment of political detainees, dissidents, journalists and human rights defenders.

"I am very sad to know today the death of US citizen Moustafa Kassem who had been imprisoned in Egypt," Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs of the United States, David Schenker, said Monday at an informational meeting of the State Department.

"His death in custody was unnecessary, tragic and avoidable," Schenker said. "I will continue to raise our serious concerns about human rights and the Americans detained in Egypt at every opportunity."

Commenting on the news, US Senator Chris Murphy said in a Twitter post that Kassem "should never have been arrested."

"(Mike) Pompeo must remind Egypt that military aid is legally linked to the release of prisoners, including at least 6 US citizens," Murphy said, referring to the US secretary of state.

Egypt has long enjoyed military and economic assistance from other countries, even the United States.

Sahar Aziz, a professor at Rutgers University, said Kassem's death was "just another tragic,quot; among political prisoners in Egypt.

"The fact that a person prefers to starve to death rather than stay in an Egyptian prison says a lot about how horrendous the conditions are in those prisons," Aziz told Al Jazeera.

"I think the fact that he was an American Egyptian also speaks of Trump's (Arab) dehumanization by Trump of the Arabs and Muslims, so you wonder if he would have been decent American or European, Trump and Bennett would be more aggressive, "he added. .



According to reports, Washington previously pressured Egypt to release Aya Hijazi, a US citizen and a double Egyptian, who was acquitted in 2017 after nearly three years in detention on charges related to the administration of a foundation dedicated to helping children of the street.

At the time of his arrest, Local human rights groups said the charges were fabricated and part of an offensive by the Egyptian government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi against civil society groups.

Hijazi wrote on Twitter on Monday night that Kassem had died "of a strike." He called the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to "ffind out why "and,quot; how he died, "and,quot; ask for others in Sisi prisons. "

Qassem is undergoing a second autopsy. Thanks to all who pressed. @realDonaldTrump He could not save his life, but I hope he works to find out why and how he died and ask for others in the inclusion of Sisi Reem and Ola ElQaradawi prisons شكرا لكل من ضغط لإعادة تشريح جثة مصطفى قاسم pic.twitter.com/8EcZFnKyPo – Aya Hijazi آية حجازي (@_AyaHijazi_) January 14, 2020

Kassem was sentenced to prison for sitting to Rabaa al-Adawiya Plaza in Cairo that ended with security forces killing hundreds of protesters – the deadliest incident in riots that followed the popular revolt of 2011 that overthrew the leader of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak.

The sentence, which included prison sentences for more than 600 people, concluded a mass trial of people accused of murder and incitement to violence during the Brotherhood's pro-Muslim protest.

In 2018, the human rights group Human Rights Watch requested an international investigation on the deadly repression, saying that the Egyptian authorities had not investigated or prosecuted a single member of the security forces responsible for the assault.

The bloody dispersion came weeks after Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, was overthrown after massive protests against his one-year term. The Egyptian government said many protesters were armed and that 43 policemen were killed.

Apart from mass convictions, an Egyptian court in July 2018 sentenced 75 people die from participating in the protest.

Human rights activists say that El-Sisi has overseen an unprecedented offensive against freedoms in Egypt since he took office in 2013 and then won the elections in 2014. El-Sisi and his sponsors say the measures are necessary to keep Stable Egypt and counter threats from armed groups.