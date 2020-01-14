Dan Evans until the quarterfinals of Adelaide; Kyle Edmund advances in Auckland | Tennis news





Dan Evans continued his excellent recent form by winning at Adelaide

Dan Evans beat Alexander Bublik to secure a place in the quarter-finals of Adelaide International, while his Davis Cup teammate Kyle Edmund also advanced to Auckland.

Evans, newly arrived from a convincing victory against Juan Londero in the first round, only needed 75 minutes to secure a 7-5 and 6-2 victory over Bublik and reserve his place in the last eight.

Bublik, from Kazakhstan, lost his service to drop 5-4 in the first set, but broke for 5-5.

Evans, ranked 33 in the world, responded by winning a third break point to take a 6-5 lead and then loved to take the first game.

The second set was a more pedestrian affair for the Briton, as he won five of the first six games and served the game. Evans will now face a third seed Andrey Rublev or Sam Querrey for a place in the semifinals in Australia.

Kyle Edmund recorded his first 2020 victory

Edmund had to work a little more for his victory at the ASB Classic in New Zealand, where he was taken to three sets in a crash affected by the rain before beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to record his first victory of 2020.

The world No. 69, 25, won the first set relatively comfortably, but saw his opponent hit back in a second set that included a long rain stop when Davidovich Fokina was serving 5-4 up.

When the game resumed after a break of almost 90 minutes, the Spanish joker finished the set to send the game to a decisive, where Edmund came out triumphant to claim a 6-2, 4-6 and 6-3 victory.

Edmund will face the seventh seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino or Italian Andreas Seppi the next

