Conor McGregor: "I would like to meet up with Floyd Mayweather !!"

Conor McGregor has set his sights high by 2020, and the Irish MMA fighter has revealed that he would like the opportunity to fight Floyd Mayweather again.

"I would like to rematch Floyd [Mayweather]," McGregor said at the MMA Show. "I think we should rematch Floyd. I mean, he's flirting with that … he can go and choose someone else, [but] it won't be the same."

McGregor has not had a boxing match since 2017. He is scheduled to fight Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone at the UFC 246 main event this weekend in Las Vegas.

