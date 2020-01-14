Conor McGregor: "I would like to meet up with Floyd Mayweather !!"

Conor McGregor has set his sights high by 2020, and the Irish MMA fighter has revealed that he would like the opportunity to fight Floyd Mayweather again.

"I would like to rematch Floyd [Mayweather]," McGregor said at the MMA Show. "I think we should rematch Floyd. I mean, he's flirting with that … he can go and choose someone else, [but] it won't be the same."

McGregor has not had a boxing match since 2017. He is scheduled to fight Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone at the UFC 246 main event this weekend in Las Vegas.

McGregor may well fulfill his wish.

UFC President Dana White said he and Mayweather shook hands in an agreement that will make the former boxing champion out of retirement.

"We sat in the Clippers game. We started talking, and we literally made a deal right there on the court. We shook hands. We have a deal. And if things go like Floyd and I think they will, I & # 39; I will probably sit with Al Haymon in March and get a paper agreement, "he said at The Jim Rowe Show.

