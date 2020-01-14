Cleveland Browns hire Kevin Stefanski as new coach | NFL news

Last update: 01/14/20 6:53 am
Cleveland Browns has announced former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as his new head coach.
Stefanski, who helped the Vikings record a 10-6 record in the regular season before losing to San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, will be the 18th full-time head coach of the team.
Several media outlets reported that Stefanski, one of the eight candidates interviewed, was awarded a five-year contract, with full terms still unknown.
"We are delighted to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns," said co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
"We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high IQ of football, who could establish a solid understanding of what he expected from his players, hold them accountable and navigate with confidence the challenges and opportunities that arise over a season.
"Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more."
The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after a season and a 6-10 record, will present Stefanski at a press conference Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Stefanski said: "From my professional level, I just couldn't be more anxious to work with this group."
"I think we have some really good players here. I think we have some outstanding people in this building."
Stefanski was the coach with the longest time in Minnesota, accumulating 14 seasons under three different head coaches with the organization.