Cleveland Browns hire Kevin Stefanski as new coach | NFL news





Kevin Stefanski is the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns has announced former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as his new head coach.

Stefanski, who helped the Vikings record a 10-6 record in the regular season before losing to San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, will be the 18th full-time head coach of the team.

Several media outlets reported that Stefanski, one of the eight candidates interviewed, was awarded a five-year contract, with full terms still unknown.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns," said co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

"We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high IQ of football, who could establish a solid understanding of what he expected from his players, hold them accountable and navigate with confidence the challenges and opportunities that arise over a season.

"Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more."

The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after a season and a 6-10 record, will present Stefanski at a press conference Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Stefanski said: "From my professional level, I just couldn't be more anxious to work with this group."

"I think we have some really good players here. I think we have some outstanding people in this building."

Stefanski was the coach with the longest time in Minnesota, accumulating 14 seasons under three different head coaches with the organization.