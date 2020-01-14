Taiwan's independence movement is doomed to "stink for eternity," warned China's top diplomat after the island's president, Tsai Ing-wen, won a landslide victory in re-election in a pungent reprimand to Beijing.

Tsai, who has sparked Beijing's anger at refusing to recognize that Taiwan is part of "a China," said a record victory in Saturday's vote.

But China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi rejected his victory and warned Taiwan's supporters of independence during a week-long tour of Africa.

"The division of the country is doomed to leave a name that will stink for eternity," Wang said in a statement Monday.

The "principle of a China,quot; is a "universal consensus,quot; sustained by the international community, he said, and that "it will not be affected in the least by a local election in Taiwan."

Beijing, which has promised to take Taiwan one day, by force if necessary, hates Tsai, who has launched herself as a defender of democratic democratic values ​​against an increasingly authoritarian China.

In the last four years, the Chinese government has increased economic, military and diplomatic pressure on the island.

But strong-arm tactics pushed voters to back Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party, driven in part by China's hard-line response to months of large and violent pro-democratic protests in Hong Kong.

After Tsai's victory, China doubled its "principle of one China," and Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang emphasized that "there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China."

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left), photographed here with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday in Harare, is currently visiting several African countries to highlight the political interest of Beijing and its economic influence in AfricaJekesai Njikizana / AFP)

He also criticized the countries that congratulated Tsai for his victory, including the United States, Britain and Japan.

"We oppose any form of official exchange between Taiwan and countries that have established diplomatic relations with China," Geng said in a statement.

Wang issued the warning during a trip that took him to Zimbabwe, Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea and Burundi, highlighting China's growing political interest and economic influence in Africa.

African leaders on their trip "clearly expressed their adherence to the One China principle," Wang said in a statement.

Everyone sees Taiwan as an "inseparable part of China's territory," he added.