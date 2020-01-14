Chicago Bears to hire Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator | NFL news





Bill Lazor worked for the last time as an offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals

The Chicago Bears are ready to bring former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor as their new coordinator.

Lazor will replace former Bears offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, NFL NetworkIan Rapoport reported Monday.

The 47-year-old, who spent the 2019 season out of professional football after being fired from his position as an offensive coordinator for the Bengals after almost two seasons, will be part of a Chicago staff review.

Head coach Matt Nagy, who called the play for a team that was 8-8 this season, fired second-year coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and closed-wing coach Kevin Gilbride Jr ., among other changes.

Lazor took control of the Bengals offense two games in the 2017 season when coordinator Ken Zampese was fired.

He was appointed Bengals quarterback coach in 2016, and had previous training stops in several roles, including as a coordinator with the Miami Dolphins (2014-15) before being fired near the end of his second season.