Chhapaak has a decent career at the box office during the week

%MINIFYHTMLbf0698cec868dc2c5fb2f54762c8b2c49% %MINIFYHTMLbf0698cec868dc2c5fb2f54762c8b2c410%



Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey have joined for the first time for Chhapaak, the director of Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on the life of the Laxmi Agarwal acid attack survivor. Chhapaak launched last Friday and has managed to impress the audience, as well as critics with powerful performances and an exciting story.





On its release day, the film made Rs 4.77 million rupees, followed by Rs 6.70 million rupees on Saturday, Rs 7.35 million rupees on Sunday and Rs 2.35 million rupees on Monday, totaling Rs 21.37 million of rupees Chhapaak closed the horns with Tanhaji: The Unknown Warrior at the box office and, although Tanhaji has managed to overcome Rs 75 million rupees, Chhapaak advances slowly but steadily.