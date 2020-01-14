Channing Tatum and Jessie J have a discreet meeting after the split

WENN / Avalon

The former lovers are seen together in Los Angeles when the singer of & # 39; Bang Bang & # 39; spend time in the children's section of Restoration Hardware during discrete departure.

Channing Tatum Y Jessie J They have questioned the possibility of reconciliation. Almost a month after it was reported that he had been suspended, the "Mike Magic"The actor and the creator of hits" Price Tag "were seen enjoying a discreet meeting in Los Angeles.

The former couple was seen together on Sunday afternoon, January 12, while they spent about half an hour looking at the children's furniture at Restoration Hardware. "Both were dressed in sweatshirts and trying to be discreet," a source told E! News. "Without PDA, but both were in a very good mood and together all the time, at the same time they gave their opinions on different elements."

Another eyewitness informed In Touch Weekly that Everly, his 6-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, joined the two. Jenna Dewan. "They watched the tents for children and other children's furniture," said the viewer. "They looked like a very nice family. Everly was running and checking the teepee. It was really sweet."

On the same day of the tour, Jessie shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story account. His post simply featured an image of a warning sign that said: "NOTICE: People who make you think too much v. People who reassure your mind."

Channing and Jessie have been dating for a year when news of their separation emerged. "There was no drama. They simply decided to separate and remain good friends," a source said at the time. Since then, the "21 Jump Street"It was discovered that the actor had joined a dating application called Raya. Reportedly, his brazen profile said:" And yes, it used to be a stripper. I'm sorry."

Jessie, on the other hand, was speculated that she had been addressing her separation in a late December publication about healing. "Time is the gift. Time is fear. Time is magic. Time is memory. Time is change. Time is pain. Time is healing," he wrote. "Billions of people around the world … miss someone who has lost. They feel useless. YOU ARE LOVED."

The "Domino" singer, however, did not wait long to clarify what her publication really pointed to. When closing the publications by linking her publication with her ex boyfriend, she replied: "The singer became REAL about her best friend who lost this time last year. Lying is not journalism. They taught you that, right?"