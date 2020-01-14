CFB 150: Top 10 individual performances of a season in the history of college football

The history of college football has featured many fabulous individual seasons by greats of all time. In that elite company, however, there are some players who stood out more among their elite peers, and whose exploits became a little bigger, and, in some cases, myths and legends, even with the passage of time.

When discussing the impact and scope of college football, it is impossible to overlook how its biggest and brightest stars, the players, helped impact the game. How is that? By dazzling us with his game to such an extent that, even now, we would swear that they could still play and master the way they do it in our memories and highlight the reels. So impressive is this list that sets aside players like Marcus Allen, Johnny Manziel and Ndamukong Suh, players who have independently earned a permanent place in the history of college football.

That said, Sporting News presents its second place in a series of lists celebrating 150 years of history of college football: moving away from the best winners of the Heisman and All-Americans Trophy in positions for more than 15 decades, SN has reduced the top 10 individual individual of the university soccer. Seasonal performances in a special extra decuplet:

CFB 150: Sporting News celebrates 150 years of college football

Honorable Mentions: First Five

Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin, 2014

2,587 yards by land, 29 touchdowns by land, 153 yards by reception, three touchdowns by land

Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A,amp;M

3,706 air yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 1,410 land yards, 21 land touchdowns

Steve McNair, QB, Alcorn State, 1994

5,377 air yards, 47 passing touchdowns, 904 land yards, nine land touchdowns

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Nebraska, 2009

85 tackles, 12 catches, 24 tackles for loss

Randy Moss, WR, Marshall, 1997

96 receptions, 1,820 receiving yards, 26 receiving touchdowns, 534 kicking / clearing yards

10. Reggie Bush, RB, USC, 2005

Statistics: 1,740 yards by land, 16 touchdowns by land, 37 receptions, 478 yards by reception, two touchdowns by reception, 493 yards back from kickoff, 179 yards back from clearance, touchdown from touchdown

Bush was the first player to lose the Heisman after an investigation into inappropriate benefits was not in his favor. But although history now shows a vacant trophy, it can't erase how special a Bush taxpayer was for the Trojans that season, when his team went 12-0 before losing a thriller to the Texas national champion in the Rose Bowl. Bush was equally impressive as a power back, receiving back and return man, adding a dazzling all-purpose player who was a threat to score every time he touched the ball, either in tight spaces or in the open field.

9. Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan, 1997

Statistics: Seven interceptions, 231 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, one touchdown on the ground, 283 yards of clearance return, touchdown return touchdown

Woodson became the first defensive player, and to date, the only one to win the Heisman Trophy in 1997. Until 2019, he remains the most recent non-quarterback and no runner to win the prize. He got a lot of help from his offensive highlights and special teams to beat Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning.

For his work as a defense, Woodson also swept the Bronko Nagurski and Jim Thorpe awards. By becoming the third winner of Heisman of the Wolverines of all time, Woodson kept his best clutch plays for the most important moments, helping Michigan to a 12-0 record during the regular season and a part of the 1997 national title with an interception in the red zone in The Rose Bowl victory over Washington.

8. Derrick Thomas, DE / OLB, Alabama, 1988

Statistics: 27 catches, 39 tackles for loss, two forced loose balls, a loose ball recovery, four pass breaks, a blocked field goal, a blocked clearance

The late great future Hall of Fame Chief began his prolific top race for the Crimson Tide, gathering 27 absurd catches in 1988, part of 52 equally absurd career catches in three seasons at Tuscaloosa. Thomas's feat was so prolific that he managed to stand out on a defensive front that also included four other NFL draft picks, Cornelius Bennett and Keith McCants.

While Thomas's 27 catches get the most notoriety for that stellar season of 1988, he also added 12 tackles without loss to accumulate what would be considered 39 tackles for loss today. Those metrics (27 catches, 39 tackles for loss) are more than the official NCAA records, since he didn't keep those statistics at the time he played. Thomas, who won the Butkus Prize and finished tenth in the Heisman vote in 1988, was also an integral part of Bama's victory over the Army in the Sun Bowl. Thomas also holds the record for most catches in a single NFL game with seven.

7. Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia, 1981

Statistics: 1,891 yards on the ground, 18 touchdowns on the ground, two reception touchdowns

Walker had his best overall season in Athens after his team's 1980 national championship, and before winning the Heisman Trophy in 1982. His incredible three-year mastery that began as a prolific and explosive true freshman had to be represented. Here somehow. Walker finished second in Heisman's vote as a sophomore in 1981 and raised the Bulldogs to a 10-2 record. With 6-1, 215 pounds, one of the most publicized high school results exceeded the expectations of his state program as one of the best athletes, period, to step on a university campus. No one has translated the state of the track star into such a fast race in the field so perfectly.

6. Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh, 1976

Statistics: 2,150 yards by land, 22 touchdowns by land, touchdown reception

Dorsett put Pitt on his back during his senior season winning the Heisman Trophy. He culminated his brilliant Panthers career by propelling his team to a national championship. The peak in numbers marked his All-American race three times, in which he ran for at least 1,000 yards in the four seasons. Dorsett left the game as the best runner of all time in the NCAA Division I FBS, a brand that would not be surpassed until Ricky Williams 22 years later.

5. Tim Tebow, QB, Florida, 2007

Statistics: 3,286 yards per pass, 32 touchdowns per pass, 895 yards per land, 23 touchdowns per ground

Tebow, among his national Gators championship races as a freshman and venerable junior leader, became the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. He was also the first player in FBS history to produce at least 20 approved touchdowns and 20 touchdowns running in the same season. He did all that constantly producing against SEC defenses with his unique combination of size (6-2, 236) and speed. Before Newton exploded, Tebow made "touchdowns responsible for,quot; a more common term to measure the true MVP value of an elite university QB.

4. Dick Butkus, ILB / C, Illinois, 1963

Statistics: 145 tackles, 10 forced loose balls

Before he did his lasting damage to the NFL offensive opponents like a Chicago Bear, Butkus was a one-way two-way wrecking team on the road, right in the middle in Champaign. He was an All-American first team, both in the center and in the internal linebacker, to take the Fighting Illini to an 8-1-1 record and a Rose Bowl victory over Washington. He finished sixth in the Heisman vote, which seems retrospective, since he created his own brand of games fiercely.

3. Cam Newton, QB, Auburn, 2010

Statistics: 2,854 yards per pass, 30 touchdowns per pass, 1,473 yards per land, 20 touchdowns per ground, 42 yards per reception, touchdown

Newton had his chance at a SEC after his troubled time in Florida behind Tim Tebow, and he took full advantage. A physically dominant force in the most important position was something the game had never seen before in such a complete package at 6-5,245 pounds. Faster than most speed racers, more powerful than most linebackers and capable of jumping to defenders in a single jump, he consolidated his Superman status by leading the Tigers to an unbeaten 14-0 season and a national championship with both arms and legs.

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU, 2019

Statistics: 5,671 air yards, 60 passing touchdowns, 369 land yards, five land touchdowns

Burrow did not have a bad game in the most prolific combined scoring season for a major quarterback. He had full command of the pass game in the field, driven by his footwork and athletics, to break the NCAA records in a season for touchdown passes (60) and touchdowns responsible for (65). That allowed him to escape with the Heisman Trophy since the LSU victory on November 9 over Alabama, the first team since 2011. His leadership and toughness also gave a national championship: LSU is only the second team in the modern era to reach 15 -0 – while saving the best for larger games. He threw 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions against seven top 10 opponents combined in 2019. That clutch game raised him to No. 1 overall for the 2020 draft.

1. Barry Sanders, RB, State of Oklahoma, 1988

Statistics: 2,628 yards on land, 37 touchdowns on land, 515 yards of kick / clear return, two touchdowns on return

Sanders organized a stunning season winning the Heisman Trophy that will be difficult for any runner, or any other player in any other position, at best. His record of yards on the ground has been challenged by players who have had more games to run, but it is still one of the most unbreakable brands in college football, 31 years later. That is to say something, considering the evolution of the game to favor more the offensive.

The fact that Sanders also acted in special teams for the Cowboys, combining for 515 combined yards of kickoff / clearance, along with a touchdown on both kickoffs and clearance returns, quickly took him to first place. Sanders is a style of play that will remain timeless among his teammates, regardless of the time.