Celtic wants Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro but faces a transfer battle with Genk | Soccer news

Celtic is interested in signing the Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro, but will have to beat the Belgian Genk by the 21-year-old.

Soro, who plays Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv in Israel, seemed ready to move to Scotland after the club's new manager, Elisha Levy, revealed that there was an agreement.

Sources close to Soro have said Sky sports news that an agreement has not yet been reached between the two clubs with Celtic now facing competition from the Jupilier Pro League team.

Neil Lennon and Celtic have benefited from the Israeli market before. He signed Beram Kayal, Nir Bitton and Efe Ambrose from clubs in Israel during their first spell.

Hatem Abd-Elhamed also moved to Celtic last summer from Hapoel Be & # 39; er Sheva.

The Celts have not signed anyone in the January window yet, but there has been a salient with Scott Sinclair moving to the Preston club of the English Championship.

