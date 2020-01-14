Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, shows his impressive physique in the first photo shoot with his little daughter, Frankie

Cassie's newborn baby, Frankie Fine, is breaking the Internet with her first photo shoot with her proud father, Alex Fine.

The part-time fitness and cowboy expert went to social networks, where he published the black and white images that have melted hearts.

In one of the photos, Cassie's daughter wears a cute cream jumpsuit and a cow hat to match her father, who is hugging her tightly.

While in another, Alex has his baby in his chest while she sleeps. Fans can't stop talking about tenderness overload.

One person shared: “Damn, that man is fine. Surely you have the correct last name. She is so beautiful, what an angel. Beautiful! May God continue to bless you and Cassie. Lots of love."

This sponsor revealed: “The two really did them perfectly! It is crazy! 😩❤️❤️ She can have the whole world. Awwww, I hope you do another one.

This follower said: "Oh, she is everything ❤️❤️❤️ Cass 😍 so happy for you that she is truly an angel like you x I love you. Melting. What an adorable little soul! 🙏🏻"

Another commenter shared: "If this is not the prettiest thing! That's all for him. I don't see Cassie anywhere that is beautiful. Somewhere swag is in the Sahara desert circling crying uh take that take that .

She is more than beautiful 😍😍 ".

Before the baby Frankie was born, his father wrote this sweet note that said: “Letter to my daughter

I will be the first man in your life and I will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever.

I never thought that my heart could grow more after meeting your mother … then I discovered that we had you, and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.

I promise to be in every dance, concert, sporting event recital; The school plays what you decide to do. I will be there and support you. I'm your number one fan.

I promise to be a man that you and your mother will admire and love. I will always listen to them and put them both first.

I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated.

I promise never to approve any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby. I'm sorry

I cannot promise that I will not embarrass you because I will give you many kisses every time I return to school.

I will be the dad who never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life while you are happy.

I promise I'll be kind, sweet, and you'll always be daddy's girl.

I promise to love you every second unconditionally until my last breath.

You are perfect for me and you always will be. "

The family seems very happy.



