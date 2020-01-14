Brad Marchand surpasses the record in shooting, Boston Bruins loses

Brad Marchand will want to forget this.

Boston Bruins striker is Stanley Cup champion and twice NHL All-Star, but on Monday he showed that even the best players are human.

With the Bruins involved in a shooting against the Philadelphia Flyers, Marchand stepped on the ice as Boston's fifth shooter. Flyers Travis Konecny ​​had just scored the only goal of the shootout up to that point, which means that Marchand had to beat Philadelphia goalkeeper Carter Hart or the game would end.

MORE: Chara becomes the sixth skater to play 1,000 games for Bruins

While the Wells Fargo Center crowd mocked his approach, Marchand accelerated toward the red line and skated past the disc. The four officers on the ice congregated immediately behind the wake of Marchand and, after a brief deliberation, ruled that the Bruins star had slightly moved the disc while it passed, thus ending the shooting.

The Flyers won the game 6-5, but it may have been the first time a shooting was decided without the final shooter even registering a goal attempt.

"You touch him on a penalty kick and that's your shot. It's unfortunate, it's a difficult way to lose on a play like that, but we have to be better when we have the lead," said Marchand after the game, which the Bruins led. by three goals midway through the second period. "That's the way it is, I won't think too much."