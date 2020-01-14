Bong's career at the South Korean Oscars marked by lack of diversity | USA news

"Parasite,quot; director Bong Joon-ho said he was surprised and delighted when the film won six Oscar nominations, a historic first for the South Korean film industry and a sign that the language is no longer a barrier For worldwide success.

"Parasite,quot;, a dark comedy about the great gap between rich and poor in South Korea, won a coveted nomination for best film, best director for Bong and the best screenplay, in addition to his best international nomination.

Plus:

"Every time they announced the new nominations, it was very exciting, because we really don't anticipate any of this," Bong told Reuters Television in an interview in California.

Bong had previously discussed the challenges of international films that break the "language barrier,quot; worldwide, but said nominations suggest that those barriers may be falling.

"We can say that thanks to the Internet, social networks and these streaming services, the whole society is experiencing fewer language barriers and maybe & # 39; Parasite & # 39; has benefited from that global trend," he said.

In a video shared online by producer NEON, one of the stars of the show, Song Kang-ho, managed to keep a firm grip on his coffee cup while he and others in the room celebrated the news.

"The sign that you are a world superstar: don't spill your coffee when your movie is nominated for Best Picture," the company said.

The Oscar-nominated film, St Louis Superman, is directed by Smriti Mundhra (second left) and Sami Khan (right), and tells the story of Bruce Franks Jr. It was produced by Malaysian-born filmmaker Poh Si Teng (left) (File: Dave Kotinsky / Getty / AFP)

Films competing against "Parasite,quot; for Best Film in The 92 Academy Awards includeThe Todd Phillips superhero movie "Joker,quot;, which received a total of 11 nominations in total, Martin Scorsese's crime movie "The Irishman,quot;, the Los Angeles fairy tale in the 1960s by Quentin Tarantino " Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood "and the move of Sam Mendes epic war, 1917.

Lack of diversity

Although a record 62 women (or about a third of the nominees) were nominated on Monday, the academy put the heaviest weight behind a handful of boastful movies driven by men and men based on virtuosity, spectacle and the power of the stars.

For the 87th time, the academy selected male director nominees, although Louisa May Alcott's Greta Gerwig adaptation of Little Women secured a nod to the Best Film.

This year's Oscar field is also the least diverse as the consequences of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to expand its membership.

American actress and director Greta Gerwig won a nomination for her movie "Little Women,quot;, but was ignored in the Best Director category (File: Nina Prommer / EPA)

Awkwafina, who was expected to become the second Asian-American nominee for best actress (the first, Merle Oberon, nominated in 1936, hid her South Asian heritage) for her acclaimed performance in "The Farewell,quot; was ignored , like Beyoncé, for his Song of the "Lion King,quot;.

So was Jennifer Lopez, long considered a supporting actress for her performance in "Hustlers."

Documentary Nominees

In documentaries, Smriti Muhdhra and Sami Khan were nominated for Documentary (Short Topic) for their 25-minute film St Louis Superman, which follows an African-American rapper, who ran for a legislative seat in the US state of Missouri, after a related weapon with the police. violence in the city of Ferguson.

In a social media post, Mundhra said she was "shocked, overwhelmed and deeply grateful,quot; for the nomination.

The film's producer, Malaysian documentary filmmaker Poh Si Teng, commented: "Good morning."

The American producer orders films for Witness, a documentary program by Al Jazeera.

A second Al Jazeera documentary, In the Absence, about the South Korean Sewol ferry disaster was also nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

The film is directed by Seung-jun Yi and Gary Byung-seok Kam.

The Academy Awards will be delivered in Los Angeles on February 9.