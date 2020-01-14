Bethenny Frankel and her BStrong Foundation initiate an initiative to help victims of Australian wildfires!

The reality TV star is determined to help victims of Australian wildfires! That said, Bethenny Frankel took the initiative along with his charity, BStrong Foundation.

That said, it seems that, although she is no longer part of the real housewives of New York, some things have not changed in her and that is her passion for charitable work.

It's no secret that Bethenny is passionate about helping, especially now that Australia is in such a devastating crisis.

Upon learning of the fires, Frankel knew he had to get involved.

While chatting with HollywoodLife about what has been going on and what he is doing to help, Bethenny said: "It's so horrible. We take the weekend to organize because in the help work, people hurry and then have to arm your plan. You really can't start raising money and until you have a plan and who are you going to help and how are you going to help them. So we started the active raise yesterday, and the priority is to concentrate the fire equipment and put them in containers to send them there ".

‘We have statistics on how many firefighters they have and how many volunteers there are. It's a problem for David and Goliath because there simply aren't enough firefighters, even with all the volunteers, much less equip them. So we are working on a plan for international firefighters to enter Australia to attack the fires and equip them with their equipment, "he continued sharing.

He then mentioned her and her organization's previous efforts in the Amazon, as well as the California wildfires, and revealed that they equipped more than 700 firefighters. and they were there for no less than three months!

Fans know that these initiatives were not even the only ones he has been involved in, since Bethenny tries to help the best he can whenever a great natural disaster occurs, such as the Puerto Rico earthquake and hurricanes María, Dorian e Irma, just to name a few!



