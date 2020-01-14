Babyface: & # 39; I don't think Beyonce is bothered by the snub of the Oscars & # 39;

The legendary producer Babyface has revealed that he doesn't think Beyonce is too worried about being snubbed at the Oscars.

As we have come to expect, the Oscars nominated very few people of color this year and almost no women. Not a single woman was nominated for Best Director, and Bey was not recognized for her part in the new version of the Lion King. Many assumed that Bey would get a nominee for "Best Original Song,quot; for "Spirit."

"I don't know if I would be upset," Babyface told HollywoodLife. "I think it's hard for you, no matter who you are, to think that, because you did it, you would get a nomination."

He continued: "You always want something, but there are always so many people who do it at different times and, therefore, it is not your moment," explained Babyface. "You can't let it affect you and I don't know if it's something she pursues or not. It's just one of those things."

Did they rob Beyonce?