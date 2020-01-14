Australian Open: Delilah Jakupovic withdraws due to cough attack caused by smoke from forest fires | Tennis news

Jakupovic said: "I was very afraid of collapsing. I don't have asthma and I never had breathing problems. I just couldn't breathe anymore and I just fell to the ground."





Bushfire smoke affected the game in the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne on Monday

The poor air quality caused by the ongoing forest fires has forced a player to withdraw from her game and the delays during the qualifications at the Australian Open.

Dalila Jakupovic retired with 6-4 and 5-6 against the Swiss Stefanie Voegel, the Slovenian helped to leave the field in Melbourne after collapsing during a coughing attack.

Dalila Jakupovic says that "it was not healthy,quot; to play in these conditions

The smoke mist caused by forest fires led organizers to temporarily suspend practice sessions for the tournament on Tuesday, and qualification began later in the morning after a delay.

"More decisions will be made based on on-site data and in close consultation with our medical team, the EPA Victoria Bureau of Meteorology and scientists," said a statement from the organizers.

"As always, the health and safety of our players, our staff and our fans is our priority."

Melbourne warns people to stay inside while smoke forces Jakupovic to withdraw from his qualifier

However, Jakupovic said it was "not fair,quot; for officials to ask players to come to the court in these conditions.

"It's not healthy for us. I was surprised, I thought we wouldn't be playing today, but we don't have many options."

Eugenie Bouchard left his party complaining of a pain in his chest, before returning to win

Eugenie Bouchard, a finalist in Wimbledon in 2014, also left the court during qualifying, complaining of a chest pain, during a match against You Xiaodi of China.

Bouchard returned to play the final set after the doctor dead time, and won 4-6, 7-6 and 6-1.

The Canadian said she would train indoors on Wednesday because it was not "worth leaving,quot; after her three-hour game.

Bouchard said: "I felt it was difficult to breathe and a little nauseating. I felt that conditions worsened as the game progressed, but I was there for a long time."

The Victoria Environmental Protection Authority warned that the state's air quality, of which Melbourne is the capital, would vary from moderate to dangerous due to forest fires that have been unleashed for months in both Victoria and the neighboring state. from New South Wales.

Players affected by the delay in the start of the qualification include former Australian number Bernard Tomic.

Former world number 17 Bernard Tomic received medical attention on the court during his qualification

Meanwhile, at the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Melbourne, former world number one Maria Sharapova fought in the heat and smoke and her match against Laura Siegemund was suspended late in the second set.

"Both players are feeling the smoke, so let's stop the game at this point," said the referee.

Maria Sharapova was also forced to leave the court at the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Melbourne

The Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley, said last week he hoped the tournament would take place, but said the air quality would be closely monitored.

"We have committed substantial additional resources for analysis, monitoring and logistics to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and fans during the summer and we have no other plans to move events (after the cancellation of a event in the capital of Australia, Canberra), "Tiley said in a statement.

Spectators in the Australian Open classification wore masks to avoid inhaling smoke from the forest fire

"Assessing the probability of smoke-induced interruptions is a bit like treating heat and rain."

"We have experts who analyze all available live data as specific to our sites as possible and regularly consult with tournament officials and, in the case of heat and smoke, medical experts.

"We have access to real-time monitoring of air quality in all of our locations and we are working closely with medical staff and local experts on site to ensure we have the best possible information available to make decisions about whether the game should stop at any time. " .

"The health of players, fans and staff is a priority at all times and we will continue to make these decisions with that in mind."

