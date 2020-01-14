Australian Open 2020: We select some great men's individual champions | Tennis news

The Australian Open 2020 begins on Monday, January 20. We will offer you live blogs, match reports and reactions throughout the tournament.





Novak Djokovic is the current ruler of the Australian Open

We look back at some of the best men's singles champions of the Australian Open of yesteryear.

Novak Djokovic – winner in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019

The former world number 1 is the irresistible force and the immovable object when it comes to the Rod Laver Arena Plexicushion.

It is a seven-time record winner in Melbourne, including six titles in the last decade. The Serbian is also the scourge of Briton Andy Murray, who defeated him four times in the final.

Djokovic, whose last Grand Slam title arrived in Wimbledon in 2019, is 16 times Grand Slam champion and returns to Australia as a favorite to lift an eighth Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

Roger Federer – winner in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018

A six-time Australian Open winner, it seems that he would never win another title in Melbourne after 2010 when he defeated Andy Murray in straight sets.

But the Swiss resurgent pushed the clock back to defeat the old enemy Rafael Nadal in a five-set classic at & # 39; 17 before retaining his title a year later against Marin Cilic.

Will he win a 21st record at the age of 38 this year?

Rafael Nadal – winner in 2009

Incredibly, the current world number 1 enjoyed its only success in Melbourne in 2009 when it beat its great rival Federer in a five-set thriller.

He is also a four-time finalist in the tournament, including twice in the last three years.

Nadal is just a Grand Slam below the Federer brand. Can you win in Australia for the first time in 11 years? Its current form suggests that it has all the possibilities.

Marat Safin – winner in 2005

The Russian ace was twice second before he finally proved success, annoying the favorite of his house, Lleyton Hewitt.

Andre Agassi – winner in 1995, 2000, 2001 and 2003

The great American rival defeated Pete Sampras to win his first Australian Open title. He had to wait five years for his next and won three in the span of four years.

Mats Wilander – winner in 1983, 1984 and 1988

The Swedish star, who became a commentator, defeated Ivan Lendl, Kevin Curran before defeating his country's favorite, Pat Cash 8-6 on the decisive set to claim the last of his three titles.

Ivan Lendl – winner in 1989 and 1990

Former Andy Murray coach won consecutive titles in Melbourne. He was also a finalist in 1983 and 1991.

Boris Becker: winner in 1991 and 1996

The German was famous for becoming the youngest individual men's champion in Wimbledon in 1985 at the age of 17. He defeated rival Lendl to win his first title in Melbourne before firing American Michael Chang five years later.

Jim Courier – winner in 1992 and 1993

Another player who has become a successful commentator is the American, who won consecutive titles, with both wins against Sweden's Stefan Edberg.

Pete Sampras – winner in 1997 and 1994

& # 39; Pistol Pete & # 39; He won 14 Grand Slam titles during his illustrious career, but only two of them arrived in Australia. The dominant American who was known for his game on the court defeated his compatriot Todd Martin and the Spanish Carlos Moya for his successes.

Stefan Edberg: winner in 1985 and 1987

The dynamic Edberg won the Swedish derby against Mats Wilander in the & # 39; 85 before holding the trophy again two years later when he beat Pat Cash. He was also runner-up three times in the early 1990s.

Thomas Johansson – winner in 2002

Johansson was the last Swedish hit in Melbourne when he beat Marat Safin. In total, the Swedes won six individual men's titles at the Australian Open with five in a row between 1983 and 1988. That could have been seven if there had been a tournament in 1986.

Mark Edmondson – winner in 1976

Edmondson's victory is significant in the fact that he was the last Australian to win the men's individual title in Melbourne. Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall and John Newcombe were also Australian winners in the Open Era, but after a 44-year wait, can Nick Kyrgios finally end the damage in 2020?

