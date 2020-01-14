Ashanti falls on the steps in a sensual video while wearing swimsuits to match her sister, Shia Douglas: fans can't get over their fabulous curves

Ashanti decided to open 2020 with an explosion while he was in Antigua, but unfortunately, he does not have a 2020 vision. Through social networks, the singer revealed some photos and a video that captivated many.

In the clip, Ashanti, who flaunts her famous killer curves, showed her incredible figure during a getaway on the Caribbean island with her sister, Kenashia Douglas, better known as Shiite.

The 39-year-old R,amp;B singer and songwriter decided to show off her sexy bikini body by slowly descending the stairs in a tight black swimsuit by Louis Vuitton. Shia was wearing a two-piece suit that featured the famous LV monogram.

Ashanti explained that while trying to show his fantastic body, he fell a little.

Ashanti wrote: "When you try to be sexy up the steps, but you fall a little because your foot is not completely healed and you meet your sister and everyone is twinning with her swimsuits." 🤣 @liltuneshi shot by @breezay_ ".

A fan said the following: "You live one of the best lives on the islands ouTú, honey, baby, I'm in love with you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Another follower revealed: "You don't have to try to be sexy. That swimsuit is worn by hunty👏🏾🤣😘👌🏾. Someone is a very lucky man! If you hadn't said anything, we wouldn't have seen it, all of you are beautiful."

This sponsor declared: “Play your new music in the background. You're above this boo … thirst traps are 4 THE SEDIENTS … "

In a recent interview, Ashanti talked about his love for all things in the Caribbean.

She declared: "It was one of the most incredible experiences I've had. I went out to Machel Monday and Carnival in Trinidad, which was my first time, and it changed my life. I had a lot of fun, and I don't think I went to party like that at all my years. (Laughter.) It was an incredible, incredible experience, and I just found a new respect for soca music. "

She added: "I had a show in Trinidad a few years ago, and we made a remix to one of the most important albums (soca), which was one of Machel's," Like Ah Boss. "We went back and forth on Instagram and he says: "Much respect. Thank you for showing so much love. We need to do something together. ” Fast forward, which became a FaceTime call and then a study session. And later, we recorded this amazing album, and then we made it for Carnival and Machel on Monday. We really filmed the video with Director X in Trinidad while the Carnival was taking place. So those were real moments that were not scheduled. The beach part, yes, but things on the way were all organic. It was really great. "

Ashanti has found his lane.



