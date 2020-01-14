Antonio Brown rains against Hollywood police after the latest outbreak that involved Baby Mama

Instagram

Tweets from the former Pittsburgh Steelers star against Hollywood police come after the department announced that the Athletic League cuts ties with the athlete after his recent confrontation with officers visiting his home.

Antonio Brown He has disagreed with the Hollywood police in the middle of his dispute with his former Chelsie Kyriss. The professional soccer player has been lashing out at the department after some officers were involved in their last domestic dispute with their baby mom.

On Monday, January 13, officers responded to Antonio's house while he and Chelsie were fighting over the property of a Bentley. During the explosion he broadcast on Instagram Live, the 31-year-old man launched a blasphemy rant against his ex-girlfriend while talking to the police with his children nearby.

After the incident, Hollywood police announced that their athletic league has severed ties with the athlete. Affirming that Antonio was "very rude and disrespectful" and used "degrading language" in front of his young children, police spokesman Christian Lata wrote in a statement: "These incidents have caused an irreparable crack between the Police Department and PAL and Mr. Brown. "

He explained: "We did not want our youth to be subject to this kind of behavior or to emulate Mr. Brown's actions." The authorities also declared: "This league was not dependent on your donation or participation. We will not take money from a donor that we cannot make our youth proud or represent our organization."

Apparently wounded by the police statement, Antonio then tweeted, "The Hollywood police and I need a meeting unless I consistently show your history of my injustice." Added in another post"I canceled my 7-in-7 league for children at the Hollywood Pal Park and then returned the video check in the park while telling me that if I came back it was a violation."

A Twitter account dedicated to translating Antonio's tweets explained what the athlete, known for his confusing prayers, meant by the second post. "The police canceled my soccer league 7 against 7 that I run for children in the park. Then they had the audacity to return the money I earned in the park with the camera while they told me that if I returned to the park they would arrest me for raid" , he explained it.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star also seemed to dig his former Chelsie with a cryptic tweet That said, "Lil baby, I think he signed to touch money, nah baby, there's no free lunch." The translator's account rephrased her tweet, "Lil Baby, I think she signed to touch money, nah baby, there's no free lunch."