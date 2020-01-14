Antonio Brown accuses Baby Mama of trying to steal his Bentley: "Take your ass to jail !!"

NFL star Antonio Brown filmed a recent altercation between him and his little mom and ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, whom he accused of trying to steal his Bentley.

He filmed the incident through his Instagram Live and told Hollywood police that the car in question belonged to him, and denied giving it away.

"I tell them this is my car," Brown told the police. "This car is registered [for] Antonio Brown, do you want me to show it to you? You already know that."

Chelsie was reportedly in residence to collect clothes and belongings for her three children after she was evicted weeks ago.

"This bitch is broken. She doesn't drive Bentleys," Brown said. "Look at her, it's a damn lost cause. Look at her!" He continued: "Get the fuck out of here. Go with the police in the fucking ass. Look at the little cop, you wish you could take my fucking ass."

We don't know what happened to Brown, but his children were present during his rant. It is not a good look.