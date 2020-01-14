Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan go to Delhi to attend Ritu Nanda's funeral

%MINIFYHTML3e5de592167a9e905a6afe4fe4f8e77d9% %MINIFYHTML3e5de592167a9e905a6afe4fe4f8e77d10%
Actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen at Mumbai airport along with his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when they left for Delhi to attend the funeral of the daughter of her relative and late actor Raj Kapoor, Ritu Nanda. Ritu was the mother-in-law of Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Last night, Amitabh turned to his blog and expressed his condolences when writing about his death. He wrote: "My,quot; samdhan "Ritu Nanda, Shweta's mother-in-law died suddenly at 1.15 in the morning … I can't communicate … traveling,quot;.
Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in the same car and were seen wearing traditional white clothes as they headed to the funeral.
Scroll below to see more photos.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Recommended for you
Loading the following article …