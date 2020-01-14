Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan go to Delhi to attend Ritu Nanda's funeral

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen at Mumbai airport along with his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when they left for Delhi to attend the funeral of the daughter of her relative and late actor Raj Kapoor, Ritu Nanda. Ritu was the mother-in-law of Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Last night, Amitabh turned to his blog and expressed his condolences when writing about his death. He wrote: "My,quot; samdhan "Ritu Nanda, Shweta's mother-in-law died suddenly at 1.15 in the morning … I can't communicate … traveling,quot;.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in the same car and were seen wearing traditional white clothes as they headed to the funeral.

