Amber Portwood dating Dimitri Garcia just six months after the explosive separation of Andrew Glennon – Details!

It's been half a year since Andrew Glennon's drama-filled separation of Amber Portwood and it seems she has already moved with another man! It is rumored that he is currently in a new relationship with Dimitri García and an internal report claims to know how serious his romance is at this time.

Apparently, the two see each other casually and test the waters to discover if they should start a more serious relationship between them or not.

The source tells HollywoodLife that mber Amber Portwood and Dimitri Garcia are getting to know each other and not getting serious. She doesn't consider him her official boyfriend. However, she enjoys meeting him and seeing where he is going. He has visited her twice in the United States now. She didn't pay for her flight and he hasn't been paying for her either. They are still getting to know each other and everything is new. "

The Belgian man turned to social networks not long ago to suggest that he was in the United States when he doubted the authenticity of his Belgian breakfast.

He published a photo of a Belgian waffle Whole Foods and in the legend, wrote: breakfast Truly Belgian breakfast this morning. not really but well hahaha. "

Interestingly, one of Amber's baby parents, Gary Shirley, and his current wife, Kristina, follow Dimitri on Instagram.

Meanwhile, "The custody situation and separation with Andrew have not been easy for her." It is really making people proud of how they handled the situation. He holds it together and is there for James, and is doing everything possible to fix his family's situation. "

Ad

The ex have reportedly been filming scenes for Teen Mom separately, since, at this time, there is still a "no contact,quot; order between them.



Post views:

0 0