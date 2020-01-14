Alexander Ovechkin of Washington Capitals beats Teemu Selanne in the all-time goal standings

Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin beat Teemu Selanne on Monday to take exclusive possession of 11th place in the all-time classification of the NHL.

Ovechkin scored the first two goals of the Capitals game against the Carolina Hurricanes to beat Selanne, who scored 684 goals in his 21-season NHL run.

On the first goal, No. 8 received a pass in the slot of line mate Tom Wilson and buried him next to the glove of Carolina goalkeeper Petr Mrazek. That was Ovechkin's 685 professional goal, which officially put him ahead of Selanne, and Ovechkin celebrated properly.

Goal number 686 came about seven minutes later during a Washington power game. The veteran sniper launched a slap shot from deep within the offensive zone just after a confrontation and the disc slid directly through Mrazek's pads and into the net for another account that takes Ovechkin to the leaderboards for This season and beyond.

Ovechkin's two goals also served as his 27th and 28th final of the 2019-20 NHL season, placing him only behind Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (35) and Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews (31) as the best scorers in the league this year.

Who could catch Ovechkin in the all-time standings? The captain of the Capitals needs only five more goals to overcome the Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux (690). The 34-year-old is currently on track to score 50 goals for the ninth time in his career; If he reaches that mark this season, he will finish the campaign with 708 goals in his career, tying him with seventh place of all time with Mike Gartner.

Wayne Gretzky is the all-time top scorer of the NHL (894). It has been suggested that Ovechkin could break that seemingly unattainable record if he maintains his incredible ability to score in the last years of his career; Ovechkin has said to catch & # 39; The Great One & # 39; It is too far in the future for him to think.

"Four years, score 50 goals (every year), why not?" Ovechkin said on NHL Media Day in September.