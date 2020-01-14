Akon signs agreement to build & # 39; Akon City & # 39; in Senegal

Akon has finalized an agreement for & # 39; Akon City & # 39 ;, which reportedly will be completed in 2025.

Akon says the city will be built on 2,000 acres of land that Senegal's president Macky Sall gave him. The new city would also trade exclusively with its own digital currency called AKoin, he said.

The rapper shared a photo of himself with some dignitaries with a document that seems to confirm that his plans have received a green light and that he can now start creating the new city.

"It's a 10-year building block, so we're doing it in stages. We started construction in March and stage two will be 2025," he said during an interview with Nick Cannon last month.

He continued: "If you can have a billion dollars sitting in the bank, while you have all these people suffering, it's crazy for me. It's like a waste of a billion dollars."