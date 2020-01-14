Akon signs agreement to build & # 39; Akon City & # 39; in Senegal

Bradley Lamb
Akon has finalized an agreement for & # 39; Akon City & # 39 ;, which reportedly will be completed in 2025.

Akon says the city will be built on 2,000 acres of land that Senegal's president Macky Sall gave him. The new city would also trade exclusively with its own digital currency called AKoin, he said.

