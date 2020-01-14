Airbus Helicopters was awarded the US Navy contract. UU. For UH-72 support – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He said Monday that Airbus Helicopters Inc., Grand Prairie, Texas, won $ 37.7 million for a contract to support the UH-72 Lakota helicopter.

The award of the contract of the Aircraft Division of the US Naval Air War Center. UU. It allows the company to provide performance-based logistics support to include ground maintenance and repair of five UH-72 helicopters, the maintenance engineering required to maintain the certification of the Federal Aviation Administration UH-72, the incorporation of specific Modifications from the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School. UU. And support to provide ground and flight training for the UH-72 / EC-145 aircraft.

The work will be done in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in January 2025.

The UH-72A Lakota is a version of the technologically advanced and operationally tested H145 multifunctional family helicopter that is used worldwide for law enforcement, emergency medical transportation, search and rescue, offshore operations and public services , and corporate transport.

Lakota's redundant hydraulic, electric and motor control systems, combined with its crash-resistant fuselage and pilot and passenger seats that attenuate energy, add a high level of flight safety and survivability to the characteristics of Exceptional type flight. The power of the reliable Arriel turbosejes of the aircraft is delivered through a proven rotor system without hinges to the rotor blades composed of advanced technology of the UH-72A. Together with the advanced blade design, this decreases vibration and noise, while improving aerodynamic efficiency and mission performance.

The UH-72A's unobstructed main cabin can be easily reconfigured to maximize mission flexibility. The sliding side and rear doors of the helicopter optimize access and effective use of space, offering rapid deployment of troops and significant mission growth potential. The Lakota can transport up to nine troops in seats suitable for accidents, while two stretchers for MEDEVAC missions can be installed.