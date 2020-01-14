& # 39; Two dead & # 39; in Guinea during anti-government protests | Guinea News

At least two people have been killed in Guinea at the beginning of open protests against President Alpha Conde's alleged offer to seek a third term.

The West African country has been shaken by demonstrations since mid-October over concerns that Conde intends to use a planned constitutional reform to seek another five-year term.

At least 20 civilians and a security officer have been killed since the beginning of the protests, which have attracted hundreds of thousands of people, while dozens have been arrested.

After months of organizing mass protests, the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of opposition groups, increased bets last week and called "huge,quot; and "open,quot; demonstrations.

During the demonstrations on Monday, clashes broke out in the Coza suburb of the capital Conakry between the youth and the police, according to the AFP news agency.

Elhadj Mamadou Sow, a 21-year-old student, died in the riots, according to his uncle, who refused to be identified, AFP reported.

A hospital source had previously told AFP that the 18-year-old was shot in the head, adding that the death caused the protesters to attack a court and the local office of the Party of the Popular Assembly of Guinea (RPG) of Count.

The security ministry confirmed Sow's death and said an investigation had begun.

The ministry also confirmed the death of another protester in the northern city of Labe.

Stores and schools closed in the capital, Conakry on Monday (Screen capture / AFP)

Conde, 81, has not confirmed or denied the claim that he submitted a draft constitution last month with the intention of remaining in office for a third term.

The current constitution in the former French colony stipulates two five-year presidential terms.

The government on Sunday accused opposition leaders of trying to plunge Guinea into disorder. The FNDC had asked for a peaceful protest.

Guinean Security Minister Albert Damantang Camara also said Monday that he has "the workforce, methods and capabilities,quot; to intervene when necessary.

Shops and schools were closed in Conakry on Monday, while the streets were mostly empty.

"The call of resistance of the FNDC is being followed widely in several cities of Guinea," the opposition group said in a statement.

"This has resulted in a total paralysis of the main roads, the closure of stores and businesses," he added.

The FNDC also confirmed that there were clashes in Conakry and in the cities of Boffa and N & # 39; Zerekore.

Abdourahmane Sanoh, spokesman for the group, told AFP that the start of the protest had been "a success."