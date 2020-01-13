Zoe Kravitz talks about her "exciting Catwoman Suit,quot; for the next Batman movie with Robert Pattinson!

Zoe Kravitz is preparing to take on an iconic role and there is a lot of pressure on her to do it right! After all, the actress will join Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Batman movie and is ready to portray her nemesis, Catwoman!

Early today, Zoe stopped at the Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed all her future projects, including her great role as Catwoman!

One of the issues related to the well-known character was, of course, his costume.

After all, it could be the first thing people think about when they think of Catwoman and the same goes for almost every comic character!

That said, Zoe made it clear that, to look dazzling in the disguise of Catwoman, she has been training hard to be fit for the "very physical,quot; role.

The actress also confirmed that they had been in the process of creating the real physical disguise after being asked if they were already making adjustments.

‘We have had many. It's going very well, "he said of the adjustment sessions mentioned.

And although her workouts have been really challenging, Zoe is excited anyway.

& # 39; It is very exciting. And I've also been training a lot, which has been great and hard. (The paper is) Very physical. I come home limping everyday. It's really something pathetic, "he joked.

Speaking of the iconic role, the actress revealed that she had the honor of dating another actress who played the same role in the past.

Apparently, while attending the Golden Globes, I was sitting next to Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley, who also turns out to be Pfeiffer's husband!

Actually I was actually sitting in the Balloons with David Kelley, because he writes our show, and Michelle Pfeiffer and I were bowing to the queen. And I'm a little nervous to be in his presence now, "Zoe told the host.



