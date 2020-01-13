Zoe Kravitz returns home limping after Catwoman's training for & # 39; The Batman & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb250eb7298eb64e73e29ac5272f0f5d59% %MINIFYHTMLb250eb7298eb64e73e29ac5272f0f5d510%

The actress who has been interpreted to play Catwoman in the next Caped Crusader starring Robert Pattinson opens her preparations before filming.

Zoe Kravitz has been limping after training for his role as Catwoman in "The batman", admit that the process is" great but difficult. "

Last year it was revealed that the 31-year-old actor would star Robert PattinsonCaped Crusader in the next movie, and Zoe has been working hard to make sure her feline movements are perfect for the role.

Speaking to Ellen Degeneres On training in his chat program, broadcast on Monday, January 13, 2020, Zoe smiled: "It's going very well. It's very exciting. I've been training a lot too, which has been great and hard … It's very physical . I come home limping everyday. "

Zoe added that he was flying to London to start filming after the interview with Ellen, and revealed that he had "many" costume accessories before filming.

"The Batman", also starring Colin Farrell Y Peter Sarsgaard, will be released on June 25, 2021.