Zack Kassian of Edmonton Oilers suspended two games by altercation with Matthew Tkachuk of Calgary Flames

The NHL Player Security Department announced Monday that Edmonton Oilers striker Zack Kassian has been suspended for two games for his altercation with Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk on January 11.

Kassian, in the eyes of the league, violated Rule 46.2 of the NHL rule book as an aggressor when he dropped his gloves, took Tkachuk to the ice and hit him with punches after the Flames agitator caught him for two big strokes. during the last Battle of Alberta match. Rule 46.2 states that "the aggressor in an altercation shall be the player who continues to throw punches in an attempt to inflict punishment on his opponent who is in a defenseless position or who is an involuntary combatant."

"It is important to keep in mind that at no time does Tkachuk have the opportunity to square, drop his gloves or do anything other than try to protect himself from the blows," said the league's player safety department in a broken down video . The altercation and reasoning of Kassian's suspension.

The incident has caught the league's attention when players, fans and analysts debated whether Kassian, who felt that Tkachuk had attacked him with illegal blows throughout the game, was justified to take matters into his own hands.

The league identified Tkachuk's two strokes in Kassian during Saturday's game as "full-body legal controls handed over to a player carrying the disc,quot; to ESPN on Sunday.

"While we recognize the frustration (of Kassian), players are not exempt from seriously violating the rules of the league in retribution or retaliation for the blows thrown at them, legal or not," advised the league's player safety department in the video.

Kassian's suspension it cost him $ 20,967.74 in salary and force him to miss the next Oilers games against the Nashville Predators and the Arizona Coyotes. His suspension, coincidentally, allows him to return in time for Edmonton's next game against Tkachuk and calls them on January 29, a Kassian alluded to wait after the initial incident.

"It will be one of those games where I know that (Tkachuk) is not going to fight," he told reporters. "But maybe it's my turn to deliver something, follow it a bit and wait until it gets bad. Simple."