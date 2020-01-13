Yung Joc saw the Driving For Ride Share app in Atlanta

A video of Yung Joc driving through a shared travel application similar to Uber and Lyft is circulating online and we have obtained unpublished clips from the full video.

In the video that took place on Thursday morning in Atlanta, passengers can be heard telling the driver that it looked and sounded familiar, and that is because the driver was Yung Joc. One of the passengers, J’Koni, continues to ask Joc why he drives for the Pull Up And Go app, and proceeds to tell him that he "fell,quot;.

Joc responds by saying that it is an easy way to get some easy money, and adds that he can also meet many people.

The passenger, J & # 39; Koni, tells us this exclusively about his "fall,quot; comment to Joc: "He didn't really react as I thought he would, he was just telling me that that's my problem if I feel he fell for having multiple streams of income. "

We are definitely here for any black man to do what he has to do to continue to earn money legally.

Watch the full video below: