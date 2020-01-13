Yung Joc saw driving for a shared travel app!

Love and Hip Hop: According to reports, an Atlanta star, Yung Joc, was seen driving for a shared travel application, according to a lucky fan who managed to travel with Joc.

At first, the two passengers worked hard to try to find out where they recognized him. When he finally clicked, one of the passengers, J & # 39; Koni, asked Joc why he drives for the Pull Up And Go app, and proceeds to tell him that he "fell,quot; according to The Shaderoom.

Joc did not hesitate, telling them that he drives for the application to earn some extra money and that he likes to meet new people.

"It didn't really react as I thought it would, it was just telling me that this is my problem if I feel like it fell because of multiple revenue streams," the passenger told TSR.

If that means Joc can pay his bills … we are all in favor.