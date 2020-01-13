YouTube's Nikkie Star tutorials come out as transgender before Blackmailer filters it

%MINIFYHTML36b6f6374b29ef3b8b02845631f55e909% %MINIFYHTML36b6f6374b29ef3b8b02845631f55e9010%

The makeup guru reveals in a new video on her channel that she is a transgender woman after someone made an attempt to blackmail threatening to filter the information to the press.

YouTube star NikkieTutorials He has just clarified his gender transition after an attempt to blackmail. In a video posted on Monday, January 13, she emerged as a transgender woman after someone threatened to filter the story to the press.

The 25-year-old Dutchwoman, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, said that although she had always planned to tell her fans one day, the blackmail attempt took away the opportunity to reveal her trip in her own way, "so I'm recovering my own power. " She continued: "I can't believe I'm saying this to all of you today, so that everyone sees it, but damn, it feels good to finally do it. It's time to let go and be truly free."

"When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means I'm transgender," the beauty vlogger shared. Nikkie said she began to identify herself as a girl at the age of 6 and began hormonal therapy when she was 14, before "transitioning" at age 19.

"I made the transition while on YouTube," Nikkie said. "And saying that now seems crazy to me, because I have literally grown and transformed into me in front of all of you." She continued to share: "Growing up, I think the hardest part was meeting new people and approaching them and telling them a side of your life that you don't even want to talk about because you hate that part of your life." "

Nikkie also talked about how he told his fiance Dylan Drossaers about his transition. "I hope [to] tell my full story until I know that I am in good hands, because the people out there are scary and dangerous. So, Dylan and I clicked and he didn't know. He knows now. Dylan knows about my past, but I wish I had told him before, "he said. "Everything felt so magical, so good, that I was afraid of losing it if I told my full story. And the moment I told him my full story, of course I was shocked."

On why he didn't go out to his 12.4 million YouTube subscribers before, he said that because "I wanted my channel to be about my art." He also said: "I've been wanting to share this side of me with all of you for so long, but I could never understand the moment."

Calling the attempted blackmail "vile" and "disgusting," he added, "they said they wanted to filter this because I'm lying or because I don't want to tell my truth or because they feel I'm too scared." people know who I really am, but I'm not afraid. "Towards the end of the video, Nikkie gave the blackmailer a middle finger and said:" I hope you can sit well. "