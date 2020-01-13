YouTube star NikkieTutorials comes out as a transgender woman

YouTube star Jager's Nikkiewho is best known online as NikkieTutorialsHe talked about a personal issue on Monday.

The 25-year-old star uploaded a 17-minute YouTube video titled "I'm dating," in which she shared that she is a transgender woman.

%MINIFYHTMLccaa57a8a9b6949c858e0c39d291756611% %MINIFYHTMLccaa57a8a9b6949c858e0c39d291756612%

"Today I am here to share with you something that I always wanted to share with you someday, but under my own circumstances, and it seems that this opportunity has been taken away from me," said the beauty guru in her video. "So today, I'm regaining my own power and I have to tell you something."

"Planet Earth is full of labels, and I never felt comfortable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, my own human being without rules, without labels, without restrictions," he continued. "It's a new year, it's 2020, and I want to start the year with the truth. I want to start the year finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am."