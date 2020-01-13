YouTube star NikkieTutorials comes out as a transgender woman

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for modern luxury
YouTube star Jager's Nikkiewho is best known online as NikkieTutorialsHe talked about a personal issue on Monday.
The 25-year-old star uploaded a 17-minute YouTube video titled "I'm dating," in which she shared that she is a transgender woman.
"Today I am here to share with you something that I always wanted to share with you someday, but under my own circumstances, and it seems that this opportunity has been taken away from me," said the beauty guru in her video. "So today, I'm regaining my own power and I have to tell you something."
"Planet Earth is full of labels, and I never felt comfortable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, my own human being without rules, without labels, without restrictions," he continued. "It's a new year, it's 2020, and I want to start the year with the truth. I want to start the year finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am."
"I can't believe I'm saying this today," said the YouTube star. "For all of you, for everyone to see, but damn, it feels good to finally do it. It's time to get carried away and be truly free."
"When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means I'm transgender," Nikkie shared. "It's so surreal to say this. Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and liberating. I've been looking forward to sharing this side of me with all of you for so long, but I could never understand the moment."
Unfortunately, Nikkie explained that the reason she shared her truth today was because she was blackmailed by people who wanted to "filter,quot; her story to the media. By uploading this video, he said he could do it in his "own conditions,quot; and that he could regain control of his narrative.
In addition, he hopes that on leaving, he can inspire others. "It can be you," he said. "You are in charge of how you want to live your life. I am here to share openly that I am transgender, and with this message, I want to inspire little Nikkie from all over the world, who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who they are misunderstood. I hope that on my part and being free, inspire others to do the same. "
When talking about his mother's support, the beauty guru got excited. "Growing up, I think the number one thing I'm most grateful for is my mother … I love you, mom," he said. "She has been there for me since day one."
In addition, the 25-year-old girl also revealed that she received a lot of love from her fiance, Dylan.
"I have never met anyone like him. He is really the kindest man in my life. Our relationship moved so fast," he said, adding that he hopes people can respect his privacy with his partner. "I really hope that the people who are seeing this respect our relationship … that we can handle it privately."
In addition, Nikkie's colleagues on YouTube approached to share their overwhelming support.
"NIKKIE! So incredibly proud of you for telling YOUR story and not allowing ANYONE to take it away from you,quot; Raw Beauty Kristi wrote. "Thank you for being so vulnerable and open with us. You are amazing."
Kathleen Lights commented"It was amazing to see! I am very proud of you."
"Nikkie, thank you very much for sharing with us,quot; Jordan Hanz said. "Your beautiful soul and art is what brought us all, and I am so ridiculously happy that you feel comfortable being so open. You are amazing."
Marlena Stell also shared"SO SO Happy for you Nikkie! Be free and be heard. You look absolutely stunning here, the most beautiful thing you have been. You look happy, free and radiant."
In addition to sharing her truth, the YouTube star wants her fans and followers to know that she is still the same girl at heart.
"It's me … Nothing changes about that," he shared. "The last thing I want in my life is that you don't trust me anymore, that you look at me with different eyes, that you look at me in another way or that you think I've changed … at the end of the day." , I'm still Nikkie. "
