Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Another angle: Part of Trump's campaign message in 2016 was a vote to end what he called "interventionist and reckless globalism,quot; in the United States. But with the specter of a conflict with Iran, he risks becoming the president of wartime who has said he never wanted to be.

Related: Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she was disappointed by a suggestion from Bernie Sanders' campaign that her appeal was limited to highly educated voters. The two candidates are among the six who qualified for the Democratic debate on Tuesday.

A new place for #MeToo cases

The Harvey Weinstein rape trial that began last week in Manhattan is one of the few such cases in the US courts. UU. Which involve accusations recent enough to give rise to criminal charges.

As a result, those who cannot pursue such cases are adopting libel lawsuits. This year, verdicts are expected in defamation cases involving President Trump, Senate candidate Roy Moore and actor Johnny Depp.

Closer look: The lawsuits are filed because statutes of limitations on inappropriate sexual behavior can be as short as one year. Defamation cases are also a recurring strategy for defendants trying to preserve their reputation.