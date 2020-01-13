Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Another angle: The name of Major General Qassim Suleimani may not have been well known to most Americans, but it had long been a source of anger for wounded veterans and families of those killed in Iraq.
Joe Biden's vote for war
In 2002, Mr. Biden was one of 77 senators who authorized the use of military force by President George W. Bush in Iraq, a vote that has exposed Mr. Biden to criticism of rivals for the nomination Democratic presidential.
A Times review of that vote, which Biden later called a mistake, found that it was characteristic of his history as a negotiator, one with a deep respect for the commitment that his followers admire and that critics say has influenced his judgment.
Another angle: Part of Trump's campaign message in 2016 was a vote to end what he called "interventionist and reckless globalism,quot; in the United States. But with the specter of a conflict with Iran, he risks becoming the president of wartime who has said he never wanted to be.
Related: Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she was disappointed by a suggestion from Bernie Sanders' campaign that her appeal was limited to highly educated voters. The two candidates are among the six who qualified for the Democratic debate on Tuesday.
A new place for #MeToo cases
The Harvey Weinstein rape trial that began last week in Manhattan is one of the few such cases in the US courts. UU. Which involve accusations recent enough to give rise to criminal charges.
As a result, those who cannot pursue such cases are adopting libel lawsuits. This year, verdicts are expected in defamation cases involving President Trump, Senate candidate Roy Moore and actor Johnny Depp.
Closer look: The lawsuits are filed because statutes of limitations on inappropriate sexual behavior can be as short as one year. Defamation cases are also a recurring strategy for defendants trying to preserve their reputation.
Textbooks tell two American stories
The times He analyzed the popular social studies textbooks used in California and Texas and found hundreds of differences, with sometimes divergent content in ways that reflect deep partisan divisions.
In one example, a Bill of Rights written down in a California textbook explains that decisions on the Second Amendment have allowed some weapons regulations. In the same place, the Texas edition of the textbook, above, contains only a blank space.
This is what is happening most.
Judgment of political judgment: President Trump suggested that senators should dismiss the House charges against him instead of dignifying them with a full trial. Trump does not have a direct opinion on how the Senate proceeds, and a trial could begin as early as Wednesday.
Truce in Libya: A ceasefire promoted by Turkey and Russia stoked the fragile hopes of ending months of fighting backed by foreigners in Tripoli.
Reprimand to Beijing: The re-election of President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan, who promised to defend the sovereignty of the island, struck the Chinese government hard.
Emergency meeting for British royalty: Queen Elizabeth II and her family are scheduled to discuss today about the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced they planned to "withdraw,quot; from royal duties. This is how things got to this point.
Nuclear threat that was not: A cell phone alert about an "incident,quot; at a nuclear power plant in Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, was sent in error, according to another alert sent about 90 minutes later.
The weekly: The latest episode of The Times television show is about the youngest person to receive innovative genetic therapy for sickle cell disease. Read the behind-the-scenes notes about the episode, which is available on FX and Hulu.
Snapshot: Above, lightning strikes around an ash column of the Taal volcano in the Philippines. After the eruption of the volcano caused massive evacuations, today's officials urged desperate residents not to return to their homes.
Turtle and the heirs: Diego, a giant Galapagos tortoise, helped save his species by begetting 40 percent of the offspring in a breeding program.
N.F.L. playoffs: The conference championship field is ready, after the Titans achieved a surprising surprise, the Chiefs won in a blowout, the 49ers recovered and the Packers survived an attempt to return.
Milestone for Serena Williams: The tennis star won her first singles title since she gave birth in 2017. "It feels good," he said. "It has been a long time."
Oscar nominations: "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,quot; is expected to be among the main Academy Award nominees when they are announced at 8:18 a.m. Eastern Time. This is what you should look for.
Popular readings: The New York Public Library system has compiled The 10 most extracted books in its history. No. 1 on the list: "The Snowy Day,quot;, an illustrated book by Ezra Jack Keats.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week's column, friends in the World Series & # 39; 47, a windy day in Manhattan and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are hearing: This interview with the journalist Ronan Farrow in the podcast "Armchair Expert,quot;. Melina Delkic, from the information sessions team, writes: "You are surely familiar with the journalist's award-winning research on Harvey Weinstein, but the way his life story and background contribute to his reports adds a fascinating context."
The realization of a revealing photo
A recent photograph in The Times has come to symbolize the destruction caused by forest fires in Australia. Matthew Abbott, a photographer who lives there, was on vacation with his family the day he accepted a task and took the picture. Here is an edited excerpt from your account of how it happened.
The fire that hit Lake Conjola was one of the largest. Then I headed there on the road.
It was chaos. The people were clearly scared. Some had their possessions with them. At the end of the road, in the Conjola park, all the houses were on fire.
In the city of Lake Conjola, there was a stretch of about four or five houses, one of them wrapped in flames. The neighbors on each side tried to clean their own houses. They were wearing their shirts as masks, because there was smoke everywhere.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a power line fell to the house on fire. It was then that I saw a group of kangaroos approaching midway, obviously fleeing from another fire. And one ran right between me and the house.
I remembered thinking: "Yes, I have it, good shot,quot;, but I never allowed myself to get too excited about a photo in the middle of something.
A graphic reporter is trying to tell the story with images, and you need a series of strong images. You are looking to document everything. So I kept moving.
