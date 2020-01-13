Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Anger explodes in Iran over the downed plane

Iranians protested in several cities over the weekend, criticizing their government for mistakenly knocking down a Ukrainian plane last week the same day Iranian missiles hit US bases in Iraq.

The disaster has become an internal political crisis that has eclipsed Iran's struggle with the United States for now. In a sign of public anger, a moderate Iranian newspaper declared in a banner headline on Sunday: "Excuse me and quit."

Iran admitted responsibility for shooting down the plane, after denying it for days, and the country's president, Hassan Rouhani, called the error an "unforgivable mistake." But the Ukrainian authorities said the admission came only because their own investigators had found evidence of a missile attack. at the scene of the accident

Related: President Trump's defense secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday he never saw specific evidence of the president's claim that the United States killed a high-ranking Iranian general in part because Tehran was planning attacks on four US embassies.