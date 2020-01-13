Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Anger explodes in Iran over the downed plane
Iranians protested in several cities over the weekend, criticizing their government for mistakenly knocking down a Ukrainian plane last week the same day Iranian missiles hit US bases in Iraq.
The disaster has become an internal political crisis that has eclipsed Iran's struggle with the United States for now. In a sign of public anger, a moderate Iranian newspaper declared in a banner headline on Sunday: "Excuse me and quit."
Iran admitted responsibility for shooting down the plane, after denying it for days, and the country's president, Hassan Rouhani, called the error an "unforgivable mistake." But the Ukrainian authorities said the admission came only because their own investigators had found evidence of a missile attack. at the scene of the accident
Early this morning, Fayez al-Sarraj, the leader of the United Nations-backed government in Libya, asked the Libyans "to turn the page of the past, reject discord and close ranks to move towards stability and peace." But there were already reports of continuing to fight around Tripoli.
Background: The conflict is part of a broader struggle for strategic and economic advantage in the Mediterranean, fought by local militias freely allied with the support of foreign military. Turkey is sending troops to reinforce the besieged UN-backed Tripoli government. But Khalifa Hifter, the commander based in eastern Libya, whose forces have been besieging the city since April, is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Whats Next: During a trip to Moscow over the weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel repeated her offer to organize a summit meeting in Berlin to seek the end of the Libyan crisis.
Prince Harry will discuss #Megxit with Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II has summoned Prince Harry, her brother, Prince William and her father, Prince Charles, for a meeting today to discuss the future of the monarchy's relationship with Harry and his wife, former Meghan Markle.
The meeting, at the Queen's Sandringham estate, occurs in response to the couple's announcement last week that they would "back off,quot; as royals, live partly in North America and try to be financially independent. This is how we get to this point.
The announcement took Buckingham Palace by surprise, and it is still unclear how Harry and Meghan will earn money or who will pay for their safety.
Related: Meghan is in Canada, where she lived for seven years during a previous career as an actress. And many Canadians are dizzying at the prospect that she and Harry could be moving there.
Can the socialists of France go beyond "fool,quot;?
Francois Hollande, who served as president of France from 2012 to 2017, presided over what some see as a break between his Socialist Party and his supporters of the working class. Now the survival of the party is in doubt.
The party recently moved its headquarters from central Paris to a working-class suburb, above. Some It feels an opportunity for the party to reconnect with the working class, and detach itself from the image of the bourgeois urban or bohemian "bobo,quot; party.
Malt: Amid the demands of accountability for the murder in 2017 of an anti-corruption journalist, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Twitter that he would formally resign today. His replacement is Robert Abela, a first-rate legislator.
Ireland: Prime Minister Leo Varadkar suggested Sunday that early elections will be called next month. He spoke two days after the two main parties in Northern Ireland, including Sinn Fein, a nationalist party that supports unification with the Republic of Ireland, agreed to restore a coalition government after three years of political paralysis.
France: The last government concession to unions: agree discard a proposal to raise the retirement age with all benefits from 62 to 64 years; It is unlikely that a one-week traffic strike or demonstrations in French cities will end.
Taiwan After President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide election victory over the weekend, on a platform to preserve the sovereignty of the democratically ruled island, he urged China to resume talks with his government.
Oman: The Persian Gulf nation named a new leader on Saturday and announced the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who ruled for half a century and defended a foreign policy of independence and non-alignment.
The impeachment process: President Nancy Pelosi is expected to send political trial articles against President Trump to the US Senate this week, paving the way for a political trial to begin as early as Wednesday.
Germany: the The far-right movement to foster a controversy over a satirical song, "Granny Is a Old Environmental Swine," has fueled concerns about the collapse of the country's social fabric.
Opinion: The breakup of the United Kingdom would be "one of the few good things that will come out of Brexit,quot; argues a history professor in London.
Oscar nominations: Our prize season columnist breaks down what to expect when this year's greetings are announced today in Los Angeles.
What we are hearing: This interview with the journalist Ronan Farrow in the podcast "Armchair Expert,quot;. Melina Delkic, from the Briefings team, writes: "You are surely familiar with the journalist's award-winning research on Harvey Weinstein, but the way his life story and background contribute to his reports adds a fascinating context."
The realization of a revealing photo
A photograph that was recently published in The Times has come to symbolize the destruction caused by forest fires in Australia. Matthew Abbott, a photographer based there, was on vacation in the southeast of the country with his family the day he accepted an assignment from The Times and took the picture. Here is an edited excerpt from your account of how it happened.
The fire that hit Lake Conjola was one of the largest. Then I headed there on the road.
It was chaos. The people were clearly scared. Some had their possessions with them. At the end of the road, in the Conjola park, all the houses were on fire. It was catastrophic.
In the city of Lake Conjola, there was a stretch of about four or five houses, one of them wrapped in flames. The neighbors on each side tried to clean their own houses. They were wearing their shirts as masks because there was smoke everywhere.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a power line fell to the house on fire. It was then that I saw a group of kangaroos approaching midway, obviously fleeing from another fire. And one ran right between me and the house. I reacted and lifted the camera to compose that single image.
I remembered thinking: Yes, I have it, good picture, but I never allowed myself to get too excited about a photo in the middle of something.
A graphic reporter is trying to tell the story with images, and you need a series of strong images. You are looking to document everything that is happening. So I kept moving.
