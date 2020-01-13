Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Anger in and out of Iran for the downed plane
Protesters in Iran faced police for a third day of raging demonstrations against the country's leaders after the government acknowledged that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane and killed 176 people.
While the extent of the protests and police presence was difficult to assess due to Iran's restrictions on social media and news, online videos showed university students in Tehran and Isfahan singing against the country's rulers while the police Riot deployed nearby.
In addition to domestic outrage, Iran may also face compensation claims from nations whose citizens were killed on the plane. The Foreign Minister of Ukraine said that five countries were involved in talks: Canada (which lost 57 citizens), Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sweden and one that did not identify.
Another angle: Kimia Alizadeh, the only female athlete to win an Olympic medal for Iran, announced over the weekend that she had defected due to "hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery."
Australia fires test its economic strategy
As months of fires have devastated Australia and its leaders face increasing pressure to address climate change, it is unclear how the economy there can continue to depend on coal, one of its largest exports.
Australia's economy, one of the most successful in the world, is already a delicate balancing act, which is based on mining and strong economic ties with China.
Now, fires have damaged tourism, have caused damages that cost billions and could have a much broader effect if they make Australians cautious about spending.
Big picture: In addition to the problems arising from the fires, some are concerned that Australia has become too dependent on China, which accounts for a large part of its exports, at a time when the United States is pressuring the allies to keep certain distance. And others see China's growing influence on the political scene as worrisome.
Context: Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an interview on Sunday that he would continue to prioritize the country's economy and did not want to restrict mining.
The last: See our updated Interactive map of the fires.
The Royals reach an agreement
Queen Elizabeth II said the royal family would work with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to allow them to make a transition to being part-time royalty, dividing their time between Britain and Canada and maintaining themselves.
"Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valuable part of my family," the queen said in a statement. After a meeting at his cottage, Sandringham.
The Duchess of Sussex returned to Canada on Friday, where she and Harry had also spent Christmas.
Whats Next: While the queen said the longer-term arrangements would take time to reach an agreement, she requested that final decisions be made "in the next few days."
Context: Rumors of a sibling break, accusations of racism against British tabloids and even the birth of the couple's son, Archie, were part of the period before this time. We looked again How the royal family changed
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Textbooks tell two American stories
The times He analyzed the social studies textbooks used in California and Texas and found hundreds of differences, with divergent content that reflected deep partisan divisions.
In one example, a Bill of Rights written down in a California textbook explains that decisions on the Second Amendment have allowed some weapons regulations. The Texas edition of the same textbook, above, contains only one blank space.
This is what is happening most.
Oscar "Joker,quot; led the contestants with 11 nominations, including the best film, and Netflix accumulated 24 nominations for films such as "The Irishman,quot; and "Marriage Story." Four very masculine and very white films dominated, as the Academy excluded several prominent women in the category of best director.
Snapshot: Above, an apocalyptic scene in Laurel, Batangas Province, Philippines, after the eruption of a volcano. The dangerous situation He did not dissuade some people from returning to their homes after initially fleeing to a safe place.
What we are reading: The Austin Chronicle profile of Texas-born jazz trumpeter Kenny Dorham. Jesse Drucker, a Times business reporter, calls it "heartbreaking and beautifully written."
Now, a break from the news
Smarter life: The benefits of "Confusing,quot; your muscles with fast and fast workouts can be mainly in your head. But That is not insignificant.
And now for the backstory in …
A turtle and its heirs
Diego, a giant tortoise that fathered hundreds of young to help save its endangered species on an island in the Galapagos, retires.
The turtle, which is over 100 years old, was in a captive breeding program at the Fausto Llerena Turtle Center on Santa Cruz Island. Since 1976, it has been exhibiting "an exceptional sexual desire," the researchers said.
The breeding program increased the turtle population to approximately 2,000 from only 15. 40 percent trace their lineage to Diego.
So what does he have? James Gibbs, professor of environmental and forest biology at the State University of New York at Syracuse, says that the turtle has "a great personality: quite aggressive, active and vocal in its mating habits, so I think he has received the greatest Attention . "
A "more reserved and less charismatic male,quot; known as E5 has generated about 60 percent of the island's turtle population. As the breeding program comes to an end, Professor Gibbs said: "He is clearly the other calmer male who has been much more successful."
