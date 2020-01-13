Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Anger in and out of Iran for the downed plane

Protesters in Iran faced police for a third day of raging demonstrations against the country's leaders after the government acknowledged that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane and killed 176 people.

While the extent of the protests and police presence was difficult to assess due to Iran's restrictions on social media and news, online videos showed university students in Tehran and Isfahan singing against the country's rulers while the police Riot deployed nearby.

In addition to domestic outrage, Iran may also face compensation claims from nations whose citizens were killed on the plane. The Foreign Minister of Ukraine said that five countries were involved in talks: Canada (which lost 57 citizens), Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sweden and one that did not identify.

Another angle: Kimia Alizadeh, the only female athlete to win an Olympic medal for Iran, announced over the weekend that she had defected due to "hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery."