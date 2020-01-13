Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Protesters in Iran faced police for a third day of raging demonstrations against the country's leaders after the government acknowledged that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane and killed 176 people.

While the extent of the protests and police presence was difficult to assess due to Iran's restrictions on social media and news, online videos showed university students in Tehran and Isfahan singing against the country's rulers while the police Riot deployed nearby.

In addition to domestic outrage, Iran may also face compensation claims from nations whose citizens were killed on the plane. The Foreign Minister of Ukraine said that five countries were involved in talks: Canada (which lost 57 citizens), Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sweden and one that did not identify.

Another angle: Kimia Alizadeh, the only female athlete to win an Olympic medal for Iran, announced over the weekend that she had defected due to "hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery."

As months of fires have devastated Australia and its leaders face increasing pressure to address climate change, it is unclear how the economy there can continue to depend on coal, one of its largest exports.

Australia's economy, one of the most successful in the world, is already a delicate balancing act, which is based on mining and strong economic ties with China.

So what does he have? James Gibbs, professor of environmental and forest biology at the State University of New York at Syracuse, says that the turtle has "a great personality: quite aggressive, active and vocal in its mating habits, so I think he has received the greatest Attention . "

A "more reserved and less charismatic male,quot; known as E5 has generated about 60 percent of the island's turtle population. As the breeding program comes to an end, Professor Gibbs said: "He is clearly the other calmer male who has been much more successful."

That's all for this informative session. Until next time.

– Melina

Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Today's backstory was based on Aimee Ortiz's reports. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about forest fires in Australia.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a clue: Mars, Mercury and Neptune (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• An analysis of global trends in climate reports shows that, of the five major US newspapers. UU., The Times published the most weather-related articles in 2019.

