Xscap3, Tamar Braxton and other stars will perform on February 8: here are the details

Tiny Harris definitely made many fans happy when he revealed that Xscap3, Tamar Braxton and more celebrities would act soon. Here are the details about when and where you will have the opportunity to meet your idols.

‘Macon Ga. It has been a long time since we saw them. Make sure you're in the place to be on February 8, let's convert your city! & # 39; & # 39 ;. Tiny captioned the post that made his fans more than excited.

Someone asked him: "Why did you cancel the show in St. Louis?" And another annoying follower said: "Don't go, they were terrible at MGM in Washington DC, and no refunds were given!"

Apart from this, people were very happy with the comments and praised the lineup.

A follower said: ‘Yesssss @majorgirl I'm in the building … See you, ladies, there. I hope to see you all, it will be a great concert. I hate that @kandi won't be with you all, it would make seeing you even better. "

Another excited fan said: "I can't wait to see you … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! I HOPE !!! Macon Ga Baby !!!! '

Someone else posted this: "I can't for Valentine's Day in New Jersey." I want to sing my heart preparing myself because I am here to give you my heart and my soul. 💯 ’

A follower said, "I'm not mad at KeKe Wyatt! I see her on this list. I thought she already had the baby. She is working until she can't."

A fan posted this: "That's a good lineup. I wish I could watch that show. I'm from New York," and someone else exclaimed: "My home away from home! I'm about to try to schedule a trip to See the family and do this !! & # 39;

Tiny made her daughter, a Zonnique Pullins fan, also go crazy with excitement.

Ad

She revealed that her daughter's new music is on its way. People have been waiting for this for a long time.



Post views:

0 0