Within the unbeatable link of Liam Hemsworth with his brothers

When Liam Hemsworth Y Miley Cyrus divided last summer, it was not difficult to guess where Liam was going to go for support.

He went to his native Australia and stayed with his brother. Chris Hemsworth and the Thor The star family, naturally.

Liam and Chris went out to eat frozen yogurt together, in fact, when the Daily Mail Australia He approached the new star for a comment and he simply said he didn't want to talk about it. Too soon.

Looking for real estate only for the first time in years, Liam bought a house near where Chris lives with his wife. Elsa Pataky and his three children, in Byron Bay. His parents now also live in the area, too. (The three Hemsworth brothers have published about fundraising efforts to fight forest fires that are still being fought in Australia.)

When the brothers are in the same continent, much less in the same city, they like to go to the gym and go surfing, and participate in some old-fashioned teasing, such as when Chris evaluated Liam's physique in an Instagram video while They were out. on the beach last summer, saying: "Look at the body in that."