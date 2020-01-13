Within the unbeatable link of Liam Hemsworth with his brothers

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
When Liam Hemsworth Y Miley Cyrus divided last summer, it was not difficult to guess where Liam was going to go for support.
He went to his native Australia and stayed with his brother. Chris Hemsworth and the Thor The star family, naturally.
Liam and Chris went out to eat frozen yogurt together, in fact, when the Daily Mail Australia He approached the new star for a comment and he simply said he didn't want to talk about it. Too soon.
Looking for real estate only for the first time in years, Liam bought a house near where Chris lives with his wife. Elsa Pataky and his three children, in Byron Bay. His parents now also live in the area, too. (The three Hemsworth brothers have published about fundraising efforts to fight forest fires that are still being fought in Australia.)
When the brothers are in the same continent, much less in the same city, they like to go to the gym and go surfing, and participate in some old-fashioned teasing, such as when Chris evaluated Liam's physique in an Instagram video while They were out. on the beach last summer, saying: "Look at the body in that."
In September, Liam joined Chris's family and some friends for a trip to the private Makepeace island of Australia, to communicate with the beautiful scenery, laugh and, of course, surf.
Eldest brother Luke Hemsworth, who, ironically, was the first of the brothers to begin acting, but the last to go to Los Angeles, was back home with his wife and four children, competing in the Malibu Nautical Triathlon for the benefit of Children & # 39 ; s Hospital LA.
Not surprisingly, Luke also knows his way around the ocean, either swimming or on a surfboard.
"We're leaving the carpentry," he joked Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016 when asked how many Hemsworth brothers there were.
Luke, once a long-running Australian soap opera star Neighbors and then owner of a flooring company, eventually became a regular at Westworld and moved to California He ended up in a house in Malibu, about five minutes by car from where Liam lived with Miley before his house caught fire in 2018. Luke's gym quickly became a regular meeting place for him and his brother.
The Hemsworth brothers were born to Dad Craig and Mom Leonie in Melbourne, but when Liam was a child they moved to the Northern Territory of the Australian Outback, where their parents worked at a cattle station and the family had two camp dogs called Mack and Tosh. Then they settled in Phillip Island, south of Melbourne, where the boys had the mistake of acting doing school works.
When asked if it was true that they were raised "basically as a pack of wild dingos," Luke smiled and witnessed his uproar. "Yes, Hemsworth's house of horrors."
He explained: "We woke up in the morning and literally said: & # 39; See you, mom & # 39 ;, and we just disappeared in the bush. I think that as we grow up, parents of children we know would gradually leave their children more and further from our house. " They all rode motorcycles at an early age, and simply picked up friends and took them back down the dirt road and the steep road that led to their home.
And he hit his little brothers, Chris, who is two years younger, and Liam, eight years younger?
"Every time I could," Luke joked. "And I still do it. They are really tall, but in reality they are quite soft, and they cry a lot. It makes me very happy to make them cry."
So, Liam, whose uncles used to call him "Triple-6,quot; ("the devil's number, yes, they said they tried to exorcise me in a moment but it didn't work out,quot;), I wasn't kidding exactly when he said Conan O & # 39; Brien in 2012"I feel like it's when they really know each other, when they give someone a good blow to the face. It's a way of expressing love. That's how we did it in our house: & # 39; hey, man, it's good to see you , here is a punch in the face for you. "
He got "pretty bad," he acknowledged, but added that he and Luke were not the ones who fought. "Chris and I used to fight non-stop, to the point where I remember that my mother and father went to Europe for three months, and I and my older brother, Luke, stayed at our grandmother's house, and Chris had have to stay at my uncle's house because we were too Many problems to be together.
"We would have a fist fight over who was going to sit in the front seat of the car. I threw a knife. I don't know why my grandfather thought it was a good idea to give the children a proper throwing knife, but he gave it to us. I threw it at (Chris) 's head when he was about 8 years old and the handle hit him on the head.
"It was just a warning!" Liam insisted. "As if you messed with me, I'll throw a knife at your head."
On another occasion, "we were having a very bad fist fight and my mother tried to break it and broke her finger, so … That was the lowest point of our fight."
Then, the story of the Hemsworth brothers of Australia could have really taken a turn in the 1990s, but they finally matured enough to be close to each other without fear of fatal injuries, and here we are all.
Now it is mainly a psychological war, and the only victim is its egos.
Like when Chris scribbled on a Men's health cover with Liam and took a picture with her, to which Liam responded by scribbling on his brother's Vanity fair cover and share that.
"Very good cover brother!" he wrote.
"It's a love," Chris said about Liam in Tonight's show, right after referring to Liam Men's health pose, in which a hand was on his chest, like "the cupping exercise." I thought his scribbles, which included a single eyebrow and larger ears, were "a bit of an improvement. A bit like the BFG now, with big ears."
When Liam visited Tonight's show in 2016, host Jimmy Fallon informed on The Hunger Games star that Chris always talked about him when he was on the show. Liam replied with a smile of complicity: "Oh, what a sweet angel."
But really, they have come quite far.
"He is my hero," said Liam GQ about Chris last spring. "I admire it. Honestly it is my last call, when I find myself in a position where I have 50-50 on a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team."
And they were never really considered rivals for roles due to their age difference of six years. Well, except that …
That's right, Liam auditioned for the role of Thor, too, in the past.
"I never really wanted to do it," he recalled. "I always felt like I was too young for that; I was doing screen tests when I was 18. The other boys in it were all late twenties or early thirties. I didn't feel like a thrush."
And the rest is Marvel Universe history.
The premiere of Avengers Final Game Last year, more than a decade after those first auditions to interpret the God of Thunder, it was a family affair, with Liam and Luke there to support Chris.
Liam, who is celebrating his thirtieth birthday today and will surely receive sweet messages and one or two shameful photos made public, is also a seven-year-old uncle, and he told Jimmy that he is "a great uncle."
"I am the type of person who simply allows them to do whatever they want: candy, lots of candy, candy. Beer, if you want one, I'll give you a beer." He was joking, obviously, but he will let his nieces clean their toenails and he is happy to have his face painted.
And along with the four nieces and three nephews, Liam has two very supportive sisters-in-law, one of whom, Chris's wife, Elsa, expressly said that he felt that his brother-in-law deserved "much better,quot; after his separation. with Miley
"You always find support in your family, and he joined the hip with his brother, who has been there to provide all the strength he needed," Elsa told reporters (translated from Spanish) at an event for the Women & Lingerie brand # 39; s Secret.
Liam "needed to get out of the city and get away from it all to get some perspective," a source told E! Last summer's news about Liam's decision to be in Australia as the breaking story developed. "He is with the people he loves and he only takes every day as he comes. Everyone has been very supportive and tried to stop thinking about things. He is in no hurry to know where to go next."
And now he has a margin of $ 4.25 million just a mile away from Chris and Elsa's place in Australia to hold his surfboard. Sounds like a place no one would want to leave … except maybe to go to Chris Hemsworth's house on the way.
