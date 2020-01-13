Within the daily life of Meghan Markle since her return to Canada

Meghan markleIt is finding its new normal in Canada.
A source tells E! News the Duchess of Sussex is back in the million dollar mansion that David Foster Y Katharine McPhee recommended to her and Prince HarryFor your vacation vacations. The source reveals that Meghan is going down in the middle of the drama, which is probably the best considering that the weather is "cold and rainy,quot; in that area of Canada at the moment. "He mostly stays at home, but ventures around noon just to go out," the source shares.
Your chosen means of transportation to explore the Canadian city? A Range Rover, which the Duchess drives alone, with the security that follows closely, according to the source.
Although Prince Harry remains in the United Kingdom, the source says that the former actress does not want company. The source adds: "She has gone for a walk in the city and to look for someone at the airport who looked like her mother."
And when the duchess is not running errands, she is likely to have her hands full with her son Archie harrisonlook after. He and his nanny have been keeping company with the 38-year-old woman, along with numerous guests who have come and gone during the holidays.
On New Year's Day, a couple shared that they had met the Duke and Duchess along with their friend. Abigail Spencer While taking a walk. In addition, the couple gave a brilliant review of royalty, to whom they described E! The news is "very informal and friendly."
Not long after his hectic departure, Meghan and Harry returned to the United Kingdom to fulfill their royal duties and attend their first commitment of the year. Then, the next day, they revealed their intention to withdraw from their roles as "elder,quot; members of the Royal Family, shocking the world and its own family.
As these events developed rapidly, it is said that Meghan returned to Canada without Harry to be with her son, whom they left in the care of a babysitter.
Since then, Harry has been inundated with conversations about his imminent departure and Meghan's role. In the past week, he, Prince William, Prince carlosY Queen Elizabeth IIThey have held numerous conversations in an attempt to find a "viable solution,quot; for all parties involved.
So far, it seems that they have not yet reached a conclusion on the matter, but in the Queen's first statement about her departure, she said she had asked to make "final decisions,quot; in the coming days. He added: "Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family and remain a valuable part of my family."