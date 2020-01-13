Within the daily life of Meghan Markle since her return to Canada

Meghan markleIt is finding its new normal in Canada.

A source tells E! News the Duchess of Sussex is back in the million dollar mansion that David Foster Y Katharine McPhee recommended to her and Prince HarryFor your vacation vacations. The source reveals that Meghan is going down in the middle of the drama, which is probably the best considering that the weather is "cold and rainy,quot; in that area of ​​Canada at the moment. "He mostly stays at home, but ventures around noon just to go out," the source shares.

Your chosen means of transportation to explore the Canadian city? A Range Rover, which the Duchess drives alone, with the security that follows closely, according to the source.

Although Prince Harry remains in the United Kingdom, the source says that the former actress does not want company. The source adds: "She has gone for a walk in the city and to look for someone at the airport who looked like her mother."

And when the duchess is not running errands, she is likely to have her hands full with her son Archie harrisonlook after. He and his nanny have been keeping company with the 38-year-old woman, along with numerous guests who have come and gone during the holidays.