Will Trevor Lawrence go to the NFL Draft? Projecting the best professional settings for Clemson QB when you declare

Trevor Lawrence has taken Clemson to another college football game. The sophomore from Cartersville, Georgia, who was leaving high school was considered the best quarterback recruit since John Elway went to Stanford over 40 years ago.

Lawrence, with 6-6, 220 pounds, has fulfilled his expectations as a college player and has given the NFL scouts many reasons to drool on his arm, athletics and toughness. You can make each throw and it is extremely accurate and efficient when you push the ball down the field. In his second year, he has also exploded as a hurried threat, including 107 yards and a TD against Ohio State in the national semifinal.

LAWRENCE vs. BURROW:

Who has the advantage in the CFP title game?

While Lawrence continues to build his resume and status in relation to the best college football QB of all time, the NFL will need to patiently wait for possible franchise services for another year.

Here is a breakdown of when Lawrence may become eligible for the draft, and where he could end when his Tigers career ends.

Will Trevor Lawrence go to the NFL Draft?

Lawrence cannot enter the NFL after this season. It will not be withdrawn for three years from high school until the end of the 2020 calendar year.

LSU QB Joe Burrow, a senior, is projected to the No. 1 general team for the Bengals. Justin Herbert of Oregon, Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma, Jordan Love of Utah State, Jake Fromm of Georgia and Jacob Fromm of Washington are also QBs in the Class of 2020.

DRAFT MOCK 2020 NFL:

Three quarterbacks selected in Round 1

Including Burrow, all those QBs would have been No. 2 or less behind Lawrence if Clemson's passer had been eligible to enter the draft in 2020. Lawrence, despite all his championship and individual laurels so far, has no plans to stay out Junior 2020 season to avoid an injury that could damage your NFL prospects.

For now, Justin Fields of Ohio State, also a young man on the rise, and Sam Ehlinger of Texas, a returning senior, are the notable names of QB behind Lawrence in the 2021 Class.

Trevor Lawrence https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9e/a0/trevor-lawrence-102519-getty-ftrjpg_tk24cshgdgf016kpikpu0vutx.jpg?t=-448867971,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Trevor Lawrence NFL Draft Projection

The Bengals will be the only safe team for Lawrence after they take Burrow this year. We can also eliminate 11 more teams that used first-round selections in QB franchises in the last four drafts: Rams, Eagles, Chiefs, Texans, Browns, Jets, Bills, Ravens, Cardinals, Giants and Redskins.

That leaves about 20 teams at stake for Lawrence. It all comes down to which of those teams could have the worst record in the NFL in 2020. For now, these are the six most likely landing places for Lawrence.

The Dolphins could take Tagovailoa with one of their first three players in 2020, led by the general team number 5. But if they don't, they instead focus on accumulating talent elsewhere while working with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their bridge QB , there is a possibility that they will be back at the end of the league.

That would make Lawrence an obvious choice as his best young QB since Dan Marino.

The new coach Matt Rhule will have the opportunity to stay with Cam Newton as his quarterback in 2020, but the 30-year-old is a free agent pending in 2021. If things go back south with Newton's health, and if the Carolina's major defensive problems continue, the Panthers can easily roll back from 5 to 11.

The team that is just over two hours down the road from Clemson should be considered as a destination for the QB superstar.

Trevor Lawrence https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/51/82/trevor-lawrence-081818-getty-ftrjpg_upsxt0vcz8fn1ctprjxzhykwp.jpg?t=-1780136625,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Jaguars may or may not be thinking of Gardner Minshew as a possible franchise quarterback, and their commitment to Nick Foles will not last beyond 2020. They could write a QB in April, but they have a couple of options that would allow them to participate. One decision, especially with Doug Marrone as the remaining coach.

Lawrence cannot be ignored to move from Cartersville to Jacksonville.

For now, Matthew Stafford is expected to recover from his back injury that ends the season to help the Lions improve their 3-12-1 record. But he also turns 32 in February, and we turn 11 since Detroit took him out of Georgia. With Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn on notice to change things, there should be more major organizational changes with more regression.

Given that the worst NFL record would likely result in a new regime for the Lions, there is a good chance that the combination of coach and GM would adhere to Lawrence.

The Raiders seem not to commit to Derek Carr in the first two seasons with Jon Gruden as coach. But Carr played better in 2019, and the Raiders were in playoff dispute until week 17, finishing 7-9.

They are sitting in two first-round players in 2020 and have ample space below the salary limit to further improve the team, so being bad enough could be Gruden's biggest obstacle to getting the QB of his dreams.

The Broncos saw something of rookie Drew Lock in the final stretch in 2019, but they made a big change by firing offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and replacing him with former Giants coach Pat Shurmur. The Broncos were also 7-9, perhaps overcoming with more defensive exhaustion to come.

Lock could get through enough packages in a new system for Elway to see his team spiraling down. That would create an opportunity for Elway to take the QB that coincided with the exaggeration he once had around him.