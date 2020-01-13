Will Smith was insecure about Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac's friendship

fake images
Love is complicated
Come back when Jada Pinkett Smith She was just a girl with a dream, attended the Baltimore School of Arts in Maryland and met her classmate and future hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. The couple had an instant friendship and remained close throughout their lives. However, when Jada met and fell in love with the actor Will SmithIt was a very different story between the two men according to Will.
The prince of Bel Air actor sat with Charlamagne tha God in your program The breakfast club and I talked about why it wasn't exactly a combination made in the sky of friendship between the couple.
"I could never open up to interact with Pac. You know, because we had a little something. You know, they grew up together and loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship," Will explained about his wife's relationship with the late rapper. But they had reached that age where it was now a possibility and then Jada was with me. So Pac had a little thing about it, but she simply loved him as if she were the image of perfection, but she was with him. Fresh prince".
Although they had many opportunities to create a friendship, Will admits that his ego stopped him. "It was as if I could never, we were together in the room a couple of times and I couldn't talk to him," he explained. "You know, he wasn't going to talk to me if I wasn't going to talk to him."
Charlamagne commented that he thought the two would have been related spirits, and Will agreed. "Yes, that's what Jada would say all the time," he revealed. "Like, & # 39; I tell you, you are all so similar that you will love him & # 39 ;, and I never … That was a great regret of mine … I couldn't handle it. I was the gentle rapper of Philly and he it was Pac. Do you know what I mean? I was deeply insecure and not man enough to handle that relationship. "
Jada herself has been very sincere about her relationship with the late rapper, and even shared her story of loss in her Facebook series Watch Red Table Talk. "I've had a lot of losses. Many of my close friends left. They didn't reach 30. They didn't spend 25," he shared in a touching moment. "A lot of people talk about my relationship with Pac and realize that. That was a big loss in my life."
"He played his role," he revealed. "He did what he should do … it's an icon."
