Will Smith was insecure about Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac's friendship

Love is complicated

Come back when Jada Pinkett Smith She was just a girl with a dream, attended the Baltimore School of Arts in Maryland and met her classmate and future hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. The couple had an instant friendship and remained close throughout their lives. However, when Jada met and fell in love with the actor Will SmithIt was a very different story between the two men according to Will.

The prince of Bel Air actor sat with Charlamagne tha God in your program The breakfast club and I talked about why it wasn't exactly a combination made in the sky of friendship between the couple.

"I could never open up to interact with Pac. You know, because we had a little something. You know, they grew up together and loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship," Will explained about his wife's relationship with the late rapper. But they had reached that age where it was now a possibility and then Jada was with me. So Pac had a little thing about it, but she simply loved him as if she were the image of perfection, but she was with him. Fresh prince".