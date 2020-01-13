Will Smith delights the retired receptionist with surprise visit 30 years after the first meeting

WENN / Nicky Nelson

By sharing the special moment on Instagram, the actor of & # 39; Gemini Man & # 39; He points out that he met Anita Scipio & # 39; at the reception before one of his first interviews of his career & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Will Smith He surprised a receptionist with a surprise visit on his last day of work, 30 years after his first meeting.

The "Gemini man"Star made a special trip to the offices of iHeartRadio in New York to say goodbye to Anita Scipio, a retired employee, whom she met at the beginning of her own career.

Sharing a video of the special moment that surprised Anita on her Instagram page, Will wrote: "My favorite moments on the road are those in which I can connect with people like @anitascipio. I met her at the reception in front of one of my VERY FIRST interviews of my career … and yesterday I was lucky to fire her 30 years later. "

"He said he was happy for the day. All of you … she made mine. Have fun, mom, and keep spreading that love and that light wherever you go!"

In the video, Anita was seen screaming with joy when Will entered the room, before giving him a big hug and exclaiming: "I can't believe it. Will, I met you 30 years ago."

<br />

"You came here, you were just getting started and I met you for the first time. Now, to have you back again, it's a complete circle. God, I love you. You're amazing. Oh, my God, you've made my day."