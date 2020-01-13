Will Smith admits to being jealous and unsure of wife Jada's friendship with Tupac Shakur

%MINIFYHTMLeae8cc154085edd2e5fd061144db8ce29% %MINIFYHTMLeae8cc154085edd2e5fd061144db8ce210%

The actor of & # 39; Bad Boy for Life & # 39; He regrets having snubbed the late rapper because of his jealousy and insecurity over Jada Pinkett Smith's close friendship with the rap star.

Will Smith you will always regret missing the opportunity to befriend Tupac Shakur because he was jealous of the close friendship of the rap legend with his now wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada shared a strong bond with Tupac after meeting as students at the Baltimore School of Arts in Maryland, and although their relationship was always platonic, Will admits that he was a little resentful of the Changes icon when the actress first introduced them.

When asked if he was ever jealous of Tupac, the 51-year-old man told the New York radio show "The breakfast club"," F ** k yes. That was in the first days. It was also a great regret for me, because I could never open myself to interact with Pac. "

Will explains that he always felt that Jada and Tupac's friendship could have become romantic if he hadn't been involved with his "Fresh Prince of Bel Air"co-star, who was just over 20 years old when they met in 1994.

"They never had a sexual relationship, but now they had reached that age when it was a possibility, and Jada was with me," he shared.

"She simply loved him," Will added about how Jada's admiration for her best friend opened a gap between the two men in her life.

"He was the picture of perfection, but she was with Prince Cool, so, as if we were together in the room a couple of times, (but) I couldn't talk to him. He wasn't going to talk to me if he didn't I was going to talk to him. "

"It was a great regret of mine," he confessed. "I couldn't handle it."

Any chance Will has had to repair his relationship with Tupac was cut short when the rapper was killed in 1996.

He and Jada married in 1997.