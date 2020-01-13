Will Smith admits that he was once jealous of the love Jada Pinkett Smith had for Tupac during his friendship

%MINIFYHTML81a8f261c358175e0f65896e0321a1dc9% %MINIFYHTML81a8f261c358175e0f65896e0321a1dc10%

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are currently promoting their highly anticipated film "Bad boys for life", Which is the third installment of the bad guys franchise. They stopped The breakfast club to talk about the movie and the legendary careers they have had over the years.

During the interview, Will Smith was asked if he had ever been jealous of the love Jada Pinkett Smith felt for Tupac Shakur. Will admitted at a time that he did it and said: "That was in the first few days. It was also a great regret for me, because I could never open myself to interact with Pac."

As many of you know, Jada and Tupac attended high school together and were very good friends, and their friendship continued as they both achieved massive stardom in their careers.

Will continued: “They never had a sexual relationship, but now they had reached that age where it was possible, and Jada was with me. She simply loved him. He was the image of perfection, but she was with the "Fresh Prince,quot;, so it was as if we were together in the room a couple of times, I couldn't talk to him. He wasn't going to talk to me if I wasn't going to talk to him. "

After the launch of the interview, Will also addressed him on his Instagram account and said, “I was so jealous of Pac that I couldn't even talk to him. Insecurity is a vicious dragon!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94