Will Siddhant Chaturvedi collaborate soon with RSVP Movies?



Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most promising newcomers of 2019. The actor entered Bollywood with Gully Boy from Zoya Akhtar and made a special space for him in the heart of the audience with his much-loved character MC Sher. The young weapon has already signed two great films with the country's most famous producers, Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions, and our sources inform us that he is ready to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films soon.

According to our sources, the actor has narrated a script that is being produced by RSVP and will be directed by the director Sameer Saxena, known for his shows on the web as permanent Roomates, Trippling, Yeh Hai Meri Family and more. Siddhant has already signed a Dharma movie with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday and Bunty Aur Babli 2 from YRF alongside debutant Sharvari Wagh, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. With this third project on the way, we are very excited to see this actor take the big screen for a storm with his various performances.