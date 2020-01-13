Will Iran and the United States meet in Lebanon and Syria? The | I ran

On January 3, an American attack with drones killed Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), shortly after landing in Baghdad after A visit to Lebanon and Syria. On January 8, the Iranian regime retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at military bases in Iraq that housed US and Iraqi forces.

While the direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran remains unlikely in the foreseeable future, there are doubts about what implications the current escalation could have for Lebanon and Syria, especially because Soleimani was the main architect of the Iranian expansion in the Levant. However, Iran could face limitations for any retaliatory action in Lebanon and Syria that it may consider.

Hezbollah General Secretary Hassan Nasrallah, who had a close relationship with Soleimani, was the first substitute leader within the Iranian orbit to speak publicly after the murder. When officials came to offer their condolences, a image of Nasrallah was seen in monitor at the house of Soleimani, which speaks of the state he enjoys within the Iranian regime compared to the leaders of other Iranian representatives.

On January 5 speaksHezbollah leader said it is time for US forces to leave the region and the way to accelerate is to attack their military positions (rather than civilians). He also made it clear that the members of the "resistance axis,quot; led by Iran, which includes Hezbollah, will decide for themselves how to respond to the United States, regardless of what Tehran does. In his second speech, on January 12, Nasrallah took this issue further by urging that "it is time for the axis of resistance to start working,quot; to expel US forces.

Since 2006, Hezbollah has acquired some form of autonomy from the Iranian regime to handle issues related to Lebanon, despite the fact that the Lebanese armed group became more dependent on the Iranian regime to obtain funds as a result of US sanctions against banks and Lebanese companies dealing with Hezbollah. . It remains to be seen if that autonomy will be maintained after the murder of Soleimani, since Iran would expect more from its allies.

In a speech on January 9, the IRGC Air Force commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, made it clear that Iran expects its representatives to take action. Speaking in front of the flags of the Iranian armed support movements, including Hezbollah, he said that the next phase of reprisal will take place so he called "The resistance front."

Although Hezbollah has the capabilities, experience and internal structures, led by Samer Abdallah, son-in-law of former Hezbollah leader Imad Mughniyeh, killed in a CIA-Mossad operation in 2008 in Syria, to carry out clandestine activities abroad , you are likely to lose more than win with any operation that looks like retaliation for the murder of Soleimani. Take military action against the US UU. Or Israel in Lebanon or its border also seems far-fetched at this time, given the severe economic crisis in the country and the growing frustration among the Shiite community that was exhibited during the ongoing protests.

Lebanese protests could have a lasting impact on Lebanon more than the murder of Soleimani. The political changes that unleashed managed to break the 2016 presidential agreement backed by a tacit American-Iranian understanding that led to the selection of Michel Aoun as president and Saad Hariri as prime minister. Although Hariri give up On October 29, under public pressure, he has not severed ties with Hezbollah and seems to hope to return at some point.

It is unclear whether the last round of tensions between the United States and Iran will change his calculation and force him to return to anti-Hezbollah rhetoric, but his lack of funds and his political weakness could make him less likely to follow that path. Saudi Arabia, supposedly the main regional sponsor of Hariri, does not seem invested in playing an important role in Lebanon, nor in increasing tensions with Iran in the foreseeable future.

However, renewed tensions between the United States and Iran could complicate the cabinet formation process, as the country faces an imminent financial crisis.

Hezbollah and its allies could become more enthusiastic by placing veteran politicians in key ministerial positions instead of technocrats, as protesters demanded, as emerging regional developments would require certain foreign policy positions of the Lebanese government. This could trigger political tensions in the country whether Hariri or the US. UU. They perceive the new cabinet as pro-Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, any retaliatory action in Lebanon's neighbor, Syria, could also be restricted.

While Hezbollah has significantly reduced its role in Syria, partly due to the growing frustration among its constituents in Lebanon, the group could resurface and potentially exploit the weak points of US forces, either in northeastern Syria or around al-Tanf military base near Iraq. -Jordanian-Syrian border, but this could cost US retaliation through airstrikes.

Iran could also take action in Syria, especially in the face of continued air strikes in its positions by Israeli planes, most recently on January 10 in the Bukamal area on the Iraqi-Syrian border. Israel's emboldened operations in Syria could push Tehran to reinforce deterrence by switching to an offensive stance.

But both Hezbollah and Iran will be limited in what they can do for Russia's dominant presence.

On January 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a to visit to Syria before his trip to Turkey, which was a reminder that Russia will not allow the United States and Iran to transfer their confrontation to Syria. If Iran decides to attack US forces in Syria, this could complicate its coordination and competition with Russia.

Although Moscow finally wants US forces to leave Syria, for now it does not want this to happen by force under its supervision. In addition, an Iranian movement against the United States in Syria could also antagonize Turkey given the current agreements in northeastern Syria, and this does not serve Iranian interests since Ankara supported Tehran, at least in rhetoric, after the murder of Soleimani . Iran-backed groups in Syria are also not sufficiently prepared and disciplined (compared to Hezbollah) to carry out a major offensive.

The murder of Soleimani, which helped foster close relations with the leaders of Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, is a setback for Iranian influence in the region. However, his leadership of the Quds Force was not a one-man show and Iranian institutions will continue their legacy even if the frequency and intimacy of communications with representative leaders may not be the same.

At the same time, despite the fiery rhetoric that comes out of Tehran, a military response against US or US interests in Lebanon and Syria seems less likely. In fact, both the United States and Iran have little room for maneuver to maneuver in these two countries, where they can opt for less aggressive tactics.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.