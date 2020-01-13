Will Canadians have to pay Harry and Meghan's security costs?

MONTREAL – The news of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, live part time in Canada were greeted with a mixture of enthusiasm and concern that Canada could end up facing a hefty bill to receive them.

Philippe Lagassé, An expert in the monarchy at Carleton University said that although monarchists and celebrity observers will be happy, others may be upset if Canada ends up having to pay the cost of their security. There was also a camp for people who consume "indifference," he added.

"People who care about the monarchy and celebrity will see this in a good light," he said. "Now the question is who will pay the bill of the law of security."

One reader commented on the website of The Globe and Mail, Canada's leading national newspaper: "Welcome to Canada, but I trust you will pay security costs or other costs. You cannot benefit from your actual station." The sentiment It was shared by other readers.