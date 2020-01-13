Will Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan collaborate on a project soon?



Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are undoubtedly two of Bollywood's biggest stars. Both actors also had a wonderful 2019, as Hrithik's Super 30 and War movies had exceptional success, while Akshay's Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz created a stir at the box office. A little bird told us that Hrithik and Akshay have been approached to play crucial roles in a mythological drama that is being planned on a large scale.

Not only that, Rana Daggubati has apparently been contacted to play Hiranya Kashyap in the film, who is the Lord of Wealth according to Hindu mythology. With the participation of actors as amazing as part of this project, we are sure it will be a great show. You do not agree?