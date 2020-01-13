Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury swears to KO Deontay Wilder in two rounds | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLb06258c98482afe79dd9df3c0b59b2889% %MINIFYHTMLb06258c98482afe79dd9df3c0b59b28810%

Tyson Fury insists that he has employed a new coach to "nail,quot; Deontay Wilder in a two-round demolition.

Rivals clashed face-to-face on Monday night in Los Angeles at a press conference before his rematch on February 22, where Wilder will again defend his WBC heavyweight championship, to set the score after Fury left. of the canvas in the 12th round of his first fight to secure a draw.

Fury has replaced former coach Ben Davison with Sugarhill Steward for next month's fight, and warned Wilder: "I'm looking for the knockout. It's clear that I won't make a decision in the United States."

"That is why I have employed the Kronk coach who specializes in sitting on the right hand. Look at all the Kronk fighters, even Wladimir Klitschko, looking for the big right hand."

"I'm looking for the big right hand to nail Wilder. Good night. I'm looking for the knockout. If I hadn't, I would have kept Ben Davison. I'm fed up with the point decisions, I've had many, but I'm looking to knock him out.

"I'm not looking for herky-jerky. I want him to meet me in the center of the ring, let's have a slug festival. The best man stops, the loser falls. I have 20 knockouts in 29 wins. He knows he was rocked two or three times in the first fight, but I never had the gas to end it.

"I want to meet him hand in hand. I won't run. You won't have to look for me. You're going to fall in two rounds. Two! He's being knocked out in two rounds. Laugh at that now but when you're on your back, looking at me?

"If I am stupid enough to be hit by that stupid right hand, then I deserve to be knocked out. He knows he is not playing with a quitting person. To beat Tyson Fury you have to nail him on the canvas and if he can't do that I will eat it.

"The consensus is that either knocks me out or I win on points. Usually, when people have that opinion, it's the other way around."

Since his draw, Wilder has emphatically knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz. Fury has arrested Tom Schwarz and has overtaken Otto Wallin.

Wilder said: "We had two warm-ups: mine were more dangerous, kept him safe in the playground. I went to the top of the mountain. Two different fighters.

"You just want to survive. Me? I'm building for the legacy. You don't have a belt, except the one that holds your pants.

"That linear ends on February 22. He needs validation, motivation to feel that he beat me, when he knows he didn't.

"Why so many trainers? Rotate the coach as if he were making his draws! I have the same people, you don't see me firing anyone, or taking anyone.

"When you have power, there's no way around it. You can't prepare for that. I gave a concussion to this man the first time, he doesn't know how he fell or how he got up.

"This is a pending issue that I will finish. I will knock him out. I am the king of the jungle. I will tear his head off. I will knock him against the ropes."

Fury, in an elegant suit and an upside-down baseball cap, mocked Wilder: "He has a hitter chance. He barely got it last time. He got out of jail with his right hand a couple of times. It wasn't luck, but this time I will not be there, I will be super slippery like a goldfish in a fishbowl.

"The best puncher in history? The longest reigning champion in history? When I face facts, when I hit him, he's just another wanderer with a pair of gloves, another man on the street while Tyson's tour continues Fury. "