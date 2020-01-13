Why is air pollution so harmful? DNA can contain the answer

The threat of air pollution catches our attention when we see it, for example, the tendrils of smoke from Australian forest fires, now visible from space, or the poisonous smog soup that descends in cities like New Delhi in the winter.

But polluted air also hurts billions of people continuously. Outdoors, we inhale toxins delivered by car traffic, coal plants and oil refineries. Indoor fires for heating and cooking pollute the air of billions of people in poor countries. More than a billion people add toxins to their lungs by smoking cigarettes, and more recently, vaping.

Ninety-two percent of the world's people live in places where fine particles, the very small particles most dangerous to human tissues, exceed the guidelines of the World Health Organization for healthy air. Air pollution and tobacco together are responsible for up to 20 million premature deaths each year.

Airborne toxins harm us in many ways. Along with the well-established links with lung cancer and heart disease, researchers are now finding new connections with disorders such as diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.